They Trash the Property Line, Then Ask to Borrow Your Tools. Why One Man Finally Snapped at His Shameless Neighbors.

You give some people an inch, and they’ll take a mile…

If you know, you know, right?

In other words, some people will take advantage of your kindness and if you’ve been in that situation before, you know I’m speaking THE TRUTH.

Check out what this person had to say about a neighbor of theirs who is getting on their last nerve.

Take a look!

Dear Neighbor, I am stuck with you as a neighbor, but we are not friends, stop asking for favors. “I bought my house 5 years ago. In the intervening time, the drama next door kept increasing. Seemed innocuous enough at first. In fact they were the only neighbors who brought the family over to introduce themselves and say welcome. Totally wholesome.

Yikes…this isn’t good…

But fast forward through screaming fights and DV and a divorce, followed by new baby daddy, more screaming fights, child neglect, likely criminal drug activity, and a sudden house fire, completely out of the blue, when the house was up for foreclosure and auction. Nothing devastating happened to my house, it was still inhabitable even though there was significant damage to one side, and it was insured and since repaired. Anyway, mom is back at the house, with a new boyfriend, after a year (lease ran out). House isn’t rebuilt, apparently they can live in a trailer on the property while the house is being rebuilt. Okay, no problem.

This is odd…

There’s a little evidence lately that there’s some work going on after a year, but I am not convinced it’s a legit company… First thing was the lack of any business signage on the vehicles. Most contractors like that free advertising, know what I mean? But there’s a Portopotty in the front yard, which is usually a permitting requirement. Lovely to look at, but hopefully a sign of progress after a year and a half living next door to a burnt out husk I am not unsympathetic to the family’s loss, even if they were a thorn in my side before the fire. But I was also relieved when I thought I might get a new neighbor, and disappointed that apparently isn’t happening.

This is pretty nervy…

So the last couple of days, mom sends the kids over to ask for my WiFi password. I assume she sent them, I believe she was home. I politely tell the kids I can’t give that out, sorry. Good kids in spite of all the tumult with their mother, they didn’t argue, and left. And then today, someone who said they were working on their house came over and asked if they could hook up to my water.

What is going on here?!?!

Mmmkay, no. 1. That’s my water bill and there’s a fixed allotment every month before rates drastically go up. 2. That doesn’t feel like something a legit contractor would not have covered in their bid. Just seemed really unprofessional. But a polite no, and he went on his way I may need to just stop answering my door. But I still have compassion for the kids Thanks for listening. I have a lot of pent up resentment toward this neighbor, as might be obvious, so ask away if you want clarification or details, I feel like I could use the venting opportunity.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

And another person spoke up.

Is this annoying, or what?

It didn’t even happen to me, and I think it’s annoying.

Yikes!

Their neighbor sounds like a real handful!