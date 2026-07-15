Neighbors Kept Parking in Her Driveway and Dismissing Her Complaints, So She Had Their Vehicle Towed

Entitled people will almost never change their ways until they are forced to, so sometimes that is what you have to do.

What would you do if your entitled neighbors kept having their friends and family park in your driveway, even when you asked them not to?

That is what happened to the nurse in this story, so when she finally got sick of it, she had the car towed, which really upset the neighbors, but they never did it again.

I think she gave her neighbors plenty of warnings, and they left her with no choice. Read the full story below and see if you agree.

Neighbor kept treating my driveway like free parking, so I taught him a $300 lesson Okay, so this is a bit long but I need to get it off my chest.

Sounds like a lovely place to live.

I live in a small cul-de-sac, nothing fancy, just your average neighborhood. My driveway fits two cars (mine + my husband’s) perfectly fine. For the most part everyone here minds their own business.

Why would a neighbor park in their driveway?

Except my neighbor (let’s just call him Jack). For whatever reason, he thinks my driveway is like… extra parking for his family/friends. First time it happened I thought it was a mistake. His brother’s car was in there, he said it’d “just be a sec.”

They really can’t just put up with this.

A week later it was some friend of his “dropping something off.” I didn’t love it, but I figured whatever, not worth making it awkward. But it kept happening. I’d come home from work (I’m a nurse, so some days I’m wiped out), and there’s a random car blocking me.

He is not taking this seriously.

One night I literally had to park halfway down the street and carry 5 bags of groceries because his buddy’s truck was in my spot. Every time I said something, he’d do that half-smile and go, “Oh yeah, sorry, they’ll be gone soon.” Like I’m the one being difficult.

They aren’t even trying to be nice about it.

The final straw: I get home late Friday night after a 12 hr shift. Still in scrubs, starving, with takeout that’s already getting cold in the passenger seat. And boom, giant white SUV just parked dead center in my driveway. Not even off to the side. Like, full on blocking me from even pulling in.

What an absolute jerk.

I knock, no answer. I call Jack, he finally picks up, and super casual goes: “Oh yeah that’s my in-laws. They’ll only be there a couple hours. Just park on the street, it’s not a big deal.” That was it for me. I called a tow truck. (And yes, I checked before — where I live if someone blocks your private driveway, you’re allowed to tow immediately.)

Oh, now the neighbor is taking it seriously.

Tow guy showed up in 20 mins, SUV was gone before I even finished half my fries. About an hour later, furious pounding on my door. Jack’s beet red, his in-laws are yelling in the background, and he’s going off about how I “didn’t have to take it that far.”

She handled this perfectly.

I just said, “You told me it wasn’t a big deal, so I treated it like it wasn’t a big deal.” Then I closed the door. They had to pay almost $300 to get their car back.

They finally learned their lesson.

And funny enough, ever since then, my driveway has stayed crystal clear. Not even for “just a sec.”

Sometimes people need to feel a little pain in the pocketbook in order to change.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this story.

He won’t try that again.

They deserved that fine and more.

You can’t let people walk all over you.

Can you imagine telling your in-laws to park there and then their car gets towed?

This commenter’s father had a similar problem.

Did he really think she would just let him get away with this forever? She was way more tolerant than she should have been, honestly.

I don’t know why anyone would think that it is okay to park in someone else’s driveway without permission.