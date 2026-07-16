They Wouldn’t Stop Parking in Her Assigned Spot. Her Retaliation Hit the Restaurant Owner Where It Hurt.

One of the most annoying things ever has to be when someone parks in your assigned parking spot especially if you live in an area where parking can be hard to find and you really need that parking spot.

In this story, one woman was in that situation at her apartment building. A new restaurant opened nearby, and the employees kept parking in her assigned parking spot at her apartment building instead of parking in the parking lot for the restaurant.

After multiple phone calls to the restaurant to ask them to move their cars, the restaurant owner had enough and told her not to call back.

So she didn’t. The next time an employee parked in her parking spot, she handled it another way.

Keep reading for all the details.

Don’t Bother You Anymore. Fine, I Won’t. I used to live in and apartment building that had shops on the main level. The building next door was the same. The two buildings shared a wall. My building had assigned parking and yellow paper notes to put in our car windows. A restaurant opened up in the building next door. Their owner, manager, and staff began parking in my spot as well a our neighbours’. I spoke to the owner, and she said she would talk to them again, but didn’t think it would help. They were even parking in her spot.

This would get old fast.

Every night, I would get home, call them and ask that the vehicle be moved. I was getting tired of this, when one night they put the manager on because they were busy and didn’t have time to deal with my request. He did do it, but told me they wouldn’t do it again and I was to stop calling them. I suggested they stop parking in my assigned spot.

This was the last call she made to the restaurant.

He told me he had too many staff to control where they parked, and he was sure they were not parking in my spot and it was probably a customer. You know, because customers always park behind a business and then walk around to the front to get in. The next time I worked (I worked evening shifts), I got home and this time there was a Range Rover parked in my spot. I dutifully called the tow truck and not the restaurant. I had to wait for a second tow truck because the first one was not equipped to move a vehicle of that type. Something about being jacked up and stuff. They explained it and the wait was because I didn’t know enough to be able to answer their questions about the truck so they could send out the right truck first. They towed it, and I went in and went to bed.

The nerve of the restaurant owner!

A few hours later I was awakened by a phone call from the towing company. I had towed the owner and he was telling them that it was his parking spot and that I had no right to tow him. They were going to bill me for the tow. I told the caller about my landlord’s parking permits, the numerous phone calls to have them move, about being told not to bother them anymore, and that his restaurant was in the next building with a separate parking lot. We said good bye and I never heard anything more about it. I also was able to park in my spot after.

The shop owner was shocked too.

I told my neighbour and he told me just to be safe, I should tell the owner of the other building. I popped into her shop and told her. She replied with something to the effect of, “you towed the Range Rover!” I said yes. She started to laugh and basically said good for you and told me to was the restsurant owner”s truck. Still makes me smile when I think of it.

The nerve of the restaurant owner to park in her parking spot after all those phone calls and then claim that it’s actually his spot! I’m glad the problem stopped after his car was towed.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person likes how she handled the situation.

It’s crazy how that works!

Another person thinks OP was too nice.

But this person would be worried.

At least the restaurant owner finally learned his lesson and apparently also shared the word with his employees to stop parking in that parking spot.

If the restaurant has its own parking lot, I don’t understand why they would choose to park in the apartment building’s parking lot instead.

Some people can be so frustrating to deal with. Thankfully, it all worked out.

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