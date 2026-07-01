“They’re Driving Everyone Crazy”: Rural Landowners Band Together to Shut Down New Neighbors Trying to Dictate What They Do on Their Own Acreage

Folks, let me tell you something…

If you think you know everything there is to know about crazy neighbors, you better hang on tight…

Because the people you’re about to meet in this story are totally off the rails!

A person described what they and their partner have been dealing with and let’s just say that it is pretty wild…and no one should have to deal with this!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Crazy neighbors. “The straw that broke the camels back is she called the cops on Mother’s Day and we had to talk to them about “trespassing” instead of eating dinner with our kids. These neighbors moved in October of 2025 and they have been a pain in the neck since then.

Ummm, what?

We knew they would be a problem because before they even moved in the wife asked if she could use part of our yard for an arena to lunge her horses. Mind you we only have a 1/2 acre that isn’t fenced in. We told her no. Context: we also have a shared driveway with them and 90% of it is on our property. So our first issue: In December she gave a logger permission to put logs on my property (two semi loads!) and it wasn’t anywhere near the property line. There was actually a barn in between the logs and property line. I approached the logger the next day and have it recorded that he was going to say something to her and that he was going to fix my yard (which still hasn’t happened).

This should solve the problem!

My neighbor brought me canned peaches and literally said “I appreciate your patience”. I kindly accepted the peaches and said “I understand but I own an acre, don’t mess with my acre” Second issue. During the winter (no snow on the ground) they begin to tear up the yard because they can’t stay on the driveway. We witness the wife back her truck up completely in our yard again she knows it’s our yard there is a barn closer to the property line. My husband approached her and told her they need to stop tearing up our property. She blamed everyone else in her house about it. They continued to do and we actually had to add posts down the driveway to get them to stop. Third issue. Her two horses keep getting loose and tearing up my yard. We normally have helped her chase them down on our quad. We came outside one time to find they had ran around our cars, thankfully nothing was damaged.

This is getting out of hand…

But now our kids can’t go outside our fence without supervision because of the improper fencing. Improper fencing: I mean they are using two straps going around logs and I mean literal logs, bark and all they’ve cut from their woods, pallets, and metal roofing. Fourth issue. They don’t like gunshots and quads. Their words ‘they came out here for their peace’. Mind you we live out on a dirt road that you don’t drive down unless you live there. All her surrounding neighbors all get together every weekend (four houses us included) we ride our quads to each others houses. One neighbor has a shooting range. We alone own five quads. Her neighbor on the other side of her is actually the yard my husband and I used to get married. When she moved in she asked if she could use their logging trail to ride her horses on and they are the “grandparents” of the group they had no problem with it. Two weekends before Mother’s Day, they, we will call them Terry and George, had their grandkids over they went to the zoo and got home around 6 pm. They got the quads out and started riding. They finished before 10 pm.

These people are unhinged…

Problem neighbor, we’ll call her Karen, went over there claiming that the grandkids crashed into her fence and were incessantly riding quads the whole day. Their dad wanted to see where they hit the fence and she said “we don’t need to do all that”. He made her go over there and he walked the fence and he told her that she was a liar. She claimed that she couldn’t let her dogs out because they were riding quads. Even though she has a six foot fence. She complained about the noise where the dad preceded to tell her to call the cops then. She huffed and puffed and went back to her house. She came over to our house to see if we heard the gossip and when we played dumb and she made herself the victim of the story. She then extends this fence right on our property line! Mother’s Day. We all decided to get together. Terry and George had their grandkids over and mine and (let’s call her Mary) Mary’s kids wanted to play with them. They all started riding quads going back and forth between our houses. Not going through Karen’s. Everyone is having a good time it’s nice weather out we were grilling outside playing music. The kids asked if they could go over to Terry and George’s to ride quads and we told them yes because they have a big field. We send my husband and Mary’s oldest son over there to get the kids so they can come eat. Mary and I go inside to grab drinks and I walk out and the sheriff is sitting in my driveway.

Now what…?

He went and talked to Karen and came back saying that someone in Terry’s and George’s family was riding quads and coming onto her property. He said it’s a civil matter and all he can do is give a no trespass which she doesn’t want to do that yet. She also brought up the stuff that happened two weekends prior to that.

She doesn’t even know what she’s talking about…

I have a copy of their property lines and we were not trespassing. She does not know where her property lines are. She only knows the ones that we mow and the ones on the back of our property that meets up to hers because we have poles on the pins. I am getting cameras for our property and there is issues with our driveway that I need to get a lawyer for because I’m pretty sure we don’t actually have an easement agreement. But I don’t know what else I can do. I am stubborn enough not to move but I’m not going to put up with an entitled Karen moving in and thinking she gets to dictate what people do on their own properties. Next time her horses are running through my yard I am reporting it. Also she told my daughter she is going to try to push her fence line onto my other neighbors property that isn’t involved with any of this.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user has some questions.

And this individual offered some advice.

Yowza!

These folks are WAY out of line.

And maybe it would be a good idea if they brushed up on their communication skills.

It sounds like these neighbors from hell should’ve never moved out to the country…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.