What Started as a Petty Police Call Backfired When Her Own Week-Long Street Parking Habits Came to Light

Nobody likes a hypocrite, and in this story, that’s exactly what we’re dealing with.

Imagine having a neighbor who calls the cops on you for doing something she is also doing. Would you try to keep the peace or call the cops on her?

In this story, the issue is parking. None of the neighbors seem to like it when another neighbor parks on the street.

Then we get to the rules. Cars parked on the street more than 48 hours without being moved can be towed.

One neighbor followed through with enforcing this rule, but she’s actually the one who is breaking this rule the most often!

Keep reading for all the neighborhood parking drama.

Parking We got new neighbors about 6 months ago. For some reason they do not like parking in front of their house. They have guest come to visit and park in front of our house or across the street. It kinda disrupts things because most houses have 1 car driveways. Our neighbor only has 1 car and plenty of parking in front of their house.

She has a theory about why so many people are parking at the neighbor’s house.

We tried talking to them just common curtesy we understand we don’t own the area in front of houses, but they refuse to speak to any neighbors and even call the cops on us. I noticed that when they have company, the cars are there for days up to 7 days. I then started to notice their friends are parking on our street and then leaving the area with luggage, we do live close to an airport so it seems they are using our street as a car storage area while they leave for a trip. I was told after 48hrs, of a car hasn’t moved I can have it tagged and towed.

The neighbor doesn’t sound very neighborly.

She did have our car tagged and I had 5 cops show up right after Christmas demanding we move my car. Our car just broke down and we were waiting on a part. I just finished chemo and we were down to one income so it wasn’t easy to get the car fixed. She could have come over to ask about it.

Two can play that game. If the neighbor is quick to call the cops, they shouldn’t hesitate to call the cops when her guests park their cars more than 48 hours. It’s only fair.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Here’s a suggestion.

Another person shares some advice.

Here’s a question and a suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

This person wouldn’t wait to report the cars.

If the cars are parked there longer than 48 hours, report them. That’s the law. If she’s going to enforce it, they should too. It’s only fair.

Two can play that game!

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