Her Manager Forced Her to Come In Sick — Then Fired Her When Customers Said She Shouldn’t Be There

When you manage a company, you have to have enough staff to cover when someone calls off sick.

What would you do if one of your bartenders called in sick, but you didn’t have anyone to cover, so you said she had to come in or she would be fired?

That is what happened to the manager in this story, so his employee came in to work, but she looked awful, and customers complained. The manager decided to fire her for being dramatic, but now he is paying the price.

It is hard to believe that a manager could be this awful. He was not only out of line for treating someone this poorly, but it seems to be true. Read through the story below and see what you think.

AITA for firing one of my employees for her behavior? I’m a bar manager. One of my scheduled bartenders sent me a message saying that she couldn’t come in because she was having a “flare up”.

If she called in sick (and it isn’t a chronic issue), then it is none of his business

I don’t really know what that means for her, I’m not aware of her medical conditions, but I was unable to find someone to cover her shift, so I told her she had to come in anyway. Not long after her shift started, a customer flagged me down and said “I think you need to send that bartender home”.

Wow, he is a horrible boss.

She was walking in teeny-tiny baby steps and crying. So, I pulled her to the back, asked her what she thought she was doing and she said, “You said I had to come in, I’m doing the best I can”. I said “No, you’re not doing the best you can, because if you were, I wouldn’t have customers coming to me telling me to send you home. Doing the best you can means leaving your baggage at the door and doing your job just as you would on any other day”.

She tried to stay home; he was the jerk who wouldn’t let her.

She said, “I told you I couldn’t come in today” and I said “Well, now you never have to come in again, because your dramatics cost you your job today”. Now my restaurant is getting suspicious one-star reviews, and I think it’s because she most likely posted on social media about this.

Yes, he is very clearly in the wrong.

Am I really in the wrong? I’m just trying to run a business and I don’t take kindly to people faking medical issues to get out of working. AITA?

If she is an otherwise good employee, why would you make a big deal out of this? He sounds like a horrible boss to me.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

He really deserves all the one-star reviews.

This commenter says that he isn’t her doctor.

Maybe he is just trolling for attention. I hope that is the case.

She tried to tell him. He just didn’t listen.

Her illness is not baggage.

It is hard to believe this guy thinks he did nothing wrong. He is literally the worst manager I could think of. If an employee calls in sick, they are sick.

That is especially true in a job like this, where they are paid by the hour, so they aren’t going to want to miss work if it can be avoided. Hopefully, he will learn his lesson.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.