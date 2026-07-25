When Being Nice Backfires: The Reality of Dealing With an Inconsiderate and Needy College Roommate

Being stuck with a bad roommate really sucks…

But it’s even worse if you’re in college!

That’s the time when you’re supposed to expand your horizons, meet new people, and, most importantly, enjoy yourself.

The woman who wrote this story has a roommate who is a real doozy…

And not in a good way!

Check out what she’s dealing with…

Roommate lacks awareness for people around her. “I’ll start by saying that I don’t hate her! She’s definitely not my type of person I’d hang out with, but recently it’s been getting insanely infuriating, and I consider myself to be a pretty laid back person… and I’ve never really been great at confrontation, so I’m hoping to maybe get some advice on how to approach her about it without sounding selfish or problematic.

Let’s go down the list, shall we?

The first thing is her time management- it’s… it’s bad. We had little surveys showing our roommate hobbies, preferences, etc., and we’d both listed ourselves as wanting to sleep at 11 pm-ish, which was fantastic. I don’t think there’s been a single night we went to bed at 11 pm. She’ll come in around 12-1:30ish. That’s usually not a problem for me, except she’ll turn on the lights when I’m in bed.

This sounds pretty annoying…

As of right now (12:30ish am in my time zone), she has invited 4 friends over who are fairly loud, and even went into our bedroom and poked around. I’ve also noticed that when we’re leaving for somewhere, she tends to take longer than usual, then gets somewhat snappy with the rest of us about how we’ll be late. I know this really isn’t a crazy bad time to go to bed, it’s college, I get it. However, sleep is pretty vital for me and my energy (not sure if it’s relevant, but I do have POTS and a history of sleep apnea, so that may tie into it lol). While annoying, I figured it’s because I can just also nap.

Her roommate just doesn’t get it…

Except for, she also apparently has a habit of just instantly flipping on the lights when she walks in. First few times, it was fine, I get it, it’s not something she’s used to having to do, it happens. But I thought by now she’d know to check for me before turning on the lights. This, and another very odd thing is sometimes she’ll turn on the lights while I’m napping, do whatever she needs to do (I’d be awake by now)… then crawl into bed and nap. With the lights on. Another thing that’s been odd to me is seemingly her dependence on me? She’ll play reels out loud, and I had to leave to find somewhere else to study.

Her roommate is pretty annoying, let’s be honest.

She calls me 20 minutes later saying she’s bored and nobody’s home. (Her and I don’t have a lot in common, so I’m not really sure what we would’ve even done) I explain I’m studying, and… she asks me to make her crepes? I’d made batter previously, so it wasn’t out of the blue, but it felt a bit odd to me. I’ve had no problems letting her borrow my kitchen equipment and such, but… now going on to ask me to use my own food and resources and be her chef? Felt a bit off, but whatever, I can “50/50” it and have her make it herself.

Weird…

I told her the batter’s in the fridge if she wants to make it herself, and gave her instructions. She just said she’ll wait for me to come home instead to make it for her. Again, I apologize, I have no spine here, and thus I resort to asking for advice. I come home, and… half of the batter I had made is gone. She pops up from the couch and smiles saying the crepes were great and she made multiple. So… used half of my batter and all my other resources to assemble multiple crepes for herself Again, I really don’t hate her. Maybe not my ideal type of friend, but I don’t think any of it is malicious, just… ignorant.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

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Ugh, this sounds rough.

And if you’ve been in a similar situation, you know how hard it is.

These two roommates definitely aren’t compatible!