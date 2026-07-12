Why a Frustrated Customer Is Questioning His Own Integrity After Dissecting His Orders at the Register

Most people don’t think twice about checking a takeout order before they leave. But after enough mistakes, it’s hard not to.

That’s where this customer found himself after ordering from the same restaurant for years.

Time after time, something ended up wrong, whether it was a missing side, the wrong sauce, or an order that just wasn’t made correctly.

Now every time the food comes out, the customer opens each container before leaving the counter.

The cashier clearly doesn’t appreciate it, but neither does he after driving all the way home only to find another mistake.

So, who’s really in the wrong here?

AITA for double checking my togo order in front of the cashier every single time? I’ve been ordering food from this restaurant for years. Every time they hand me the bag, I open and check every single container to make sure everything is exactly as I ordered it. I can see the cashier get visibly annoyed every time I do it since it might come off as micro-managing, but if I get home and the order is wrong, it ****** me off to no end.

Unfortunately, they’ve made a lot of mistakes over the years.

I’ve even taken to ordering double condiments (that I pay for) to ensure that I’m not left with an insufficient amount for my meal. They have been very inconsistent with the portions in the past (they half fill a container that they already downgraded in size). In the past, I’ve experienced the wrong sauce, completely missing toppings, missing sides, incorrect portions, and more. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like they do mess up a lot.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this habit.

This person does the same exact thing.

As this comment explains, it’s his food.

That’s funny.

Here’s another person who also checks their food.

Trust has to be earned, and this restaurant hasn’t done a very good job of earning it.

If the orders came out right every time, the customer probably wouldn’t feel the need to check all of the containers before leaving.

But after enough mistakes, that’s just common sense.

And while the cashier may not like it, it’s partly her fault. If she wants customers to stop double-checking the food, she needs to start getting the orders right the first time.

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