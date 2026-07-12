July 12, 2026 at 7:55 am

Why a Frustrated Customer Is Questioning His Own Integrity After Dissecting His Orders at the Register

by Heather Hall

Man sitting at a table eating his takeout food

Pexels/Reddit

Most people don’t think twice about checking a takeout order before they leave. But after enough mistakes, it’s hard not to.

That’s where this customer found himself after ordering from the same restaurant for years.

Time after time, something ended up wrong, whether it was a missing side, the wrong sauce, or an order that just wasn’t made correctly.

Now every time the food comes out, the customer opens each container before leaving the counter.

The cashier clearly doesn’t appreciate it, but neither does he after driving all the way home only to find another mistake.

So, who’s really in the wrong here?

AITA for double checking my togo order in front of the cashier every single time?

I’ve been ordering food from this restaurant for years.

Every time they hand me the bag, I open and check every single container to make sure everything is exactly as I ordered it.

I can see the cashier get visibly annoyed every time I do it since it might come off as micro-managing, but if I get home and the order is wrong, it ****** me off to no end.

Unfortunately, they’ve made a lot of mistakes over the years.

I’ve even taken to ordering double condiments (that I pay for) to ensure that I’m not left with an insufficient amount for my meal.

They have been very inconsistent with the portions in the past (they half fill a container that they already downgraded in size).

In the past, I’ve experienced the wrong sauce, completely missing toppings, missing sides, incorrect portions, and more.

AITA?

Wow! It sounds like they do mess up a lot.

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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this habit.

This person does the same exact thing.

TO GO Order 3 Why a Frustrated Customer Is Questioning His Own Integrity After Dissecting His Orders at the Register

As this comment explains, it’s his food.

TO GO Order 2 Why a Frustrated Customer Is Questioning His Own Integrity After Dissecting His Orders at the Register

That’s funny.

TO GO Order 1 Why a Frustrated Customer Is Questioning His Own Integrity After Dissecting His Orders at the Register

Here’s another person who also checks their food.

TO GO Order Why a Frustrated Customer Is Questioning His Own Integrity After Dissecting His Orders at the Register

Trust has to be earned, and this restaurant hasn’t done a very good job of earning it.

If the orders came out right every time, the customer probably wouldn’t feel the need to check all of the containers before leaving.

But after enough mistakes, that’s just common sense.

And while the cashier may not like it, it’s partly her fault. If she wants customers to stop double-checking the food, she needs to start getting the orders right the first time.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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