Her Iced Coffee Was Sitting On The Counter—Until Someone Decided It Was Theirs

Imagine getting a delicious iced coffee after having very little sleep, only for someone to take it because you were too slow and didn’t drink it right away?

This is exactly what happened to a woman who shares how she handled this off-putting situation.

Would you just let them? Would you demand another coffee?

Read the full story below and see what people are saying about it.

AITA for grabbing my coffee back after someone said “you weren’t drinking it”? A few days ago I picked up an iced coffee at a cute cafe near my place, on the way to a small get-together at my friend’s apartment. It was just a coffee for me, not for the group or anything because I was surviving on very little sleep.

Anyone would know this, except…

When I got there, I put it down on the kitchen counter while I said hi to everyone and helped bring a couple things in. I hadn’t started drinking the coffee yet tho cuz I’d only been there maybe about 10 minutes. When I went back into the kitchen, I saw someone holding it and taking a sip. Keep in mind, this person was a mutual, so I didn’t actually know her personally. She was a friend of a friend. At first I honestly thought it was a joke, so I kind of laughed and said “Wait, that’s mine”. She laughed too and said, “Oh I thought it was extra”.

That was awkward, but it gets worse.

I said no, it was mine, and then she said “Well, you weren’t drinking it.” That kinda triggered me more than it probably should have, because I didn’t think I needed to immediately start drinking my own coffee just so no one else would claim it…?

I said I still wanted it, and then she said something like “I already drank from it, so you might as well let me keep it now” with a weird smile.

That was the part that really got to me, because it felt like she was turning it around on me, like I was being difficult over my own drink?? So I literally walked over, took the cup back, and said if she wanted coffee she could’ve just asked instead of helping herself to mine. A few people kinda laughed, but the girl was annoyed and said I was making a big deal out of a coffee and could’ve just let it go.

That’s crazy.

I said I wouldn’t have made it into a thing if she hadn’t just picked up a random drink off the counter and started drinking it. I do think taking it straight back out of her hand may have looked kind of intense, which is why I’m posting here, but at the same time, I also feel like what she did was quite rude and frankly, a bit bizarre. Like who does that?? AITA?

That was absurd behavior. Anyone else would apologize and offer to buy a new one. What did Reddit have to say?

A reader shares their thoughts.

I agree.

Now THAT’S intense.

That was wild!

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Another reader chimes in.

I am shocked. She even over-explained herself at the beginning of the story about how she didn’t buy the coffee to share. I mean, if someone buys a coffee, nobody assumes it would be shared. Well, I guess some people might.

If I saw an iced coffee or even a glass of water sitting on a counter at someone else’s apartment, my first thought would never be “Well, nobody is drinking this, so I guess it’s mine now.”

Even if she wanted it, she should have asked: “Hey, whose coffee is this?”

I would also be really annoyed to know she actually took sips from it, because it would be unhygienic to drink it, so it would be wasted money unless I wanted to take a risk.

She shouldn’t have to drink something in a hurry just so that it doesn’t get stolen.