Her Neighbors Have Been Making Her Feel Unsafe — She’s Finally Thinking About Bringing It to Her Apartment Manager

If you had a neighbor who harassed you so much that the police charged him with criminal mischief, what would you do if the neighbor continued to do things that you found intimidating, but you didn’t have any proof that he was really doing anything wrong?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and what’s really bothering her is the parking situation. She has a favorite place she likes to park her car, and she thinks her awful neighbor is parking there just to mess with her. It’s messing with her mental health.

Now, she’s wondering what she should do about it or if there is anything she can do.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Neighbor parks in front of my door (post being told to leave me alone after criminal misconduct) so my neighbor who’s is an older (than me 29F) 40s man and his wife have been harassing me since I moved in. I think it stemmed from me not acknowledging him once at 6am cause I was tired. I have a whole laundry list of stuff I’ve kept track of it but at the crux of it last November he drunkenly took a rock and bashed my doorbell camera in, spilled a full drink on my car, and left the evidence all over.

The police got involved.

I ended up getting it on film and reporting him to the police and our apartment complex. Police charged him w criminal mischief and apartment told him to leave me alone but they haven’t.

It’s really gotten worse.

Here’s more context about where they live.

I actually live in a different building than them. They live across the sidewalk but we all share a first come first serve parking lot. I have one spot in front of my door I like to park in for convenience. It’s just close, I’ll move my car if it’s

Empty if someone had taken it. They are hyper aware of this and love to park there to mess with me I guess? Though, as understood I know it’s first come first serve.

Is she reading too much into where he parks his car?

Recently the man has gotten a work car. So he parks his real one in the spot and leaves all day for work. The incident sparking this post was that I went to walk my dog at midnight and noticed he purposely parked his work car there and left in his real one. I’ve noticed he doesn’t drive the work one on weekends. This is definitely to bother me and it really does because I don’t like the fact that he’s so close to me.

She doesn’t really have anything to report to the police.

I feel like it’s causing me genuine distress that they keep bothering me and I don’t know what to do. When I reported it to the police they said if they did anything else I can call them but there’s of course nothing warranting that. (Maybe them mashing a cake on my car but I can’t prove it. ) However I’m wondering if I can talk to my apartment about it because they did say to let them know if things were happening.

She feels stuck, and it’s affecting her mental health.

I also can’t move yet. Lease isn’t over til next March. I guess it feels like an intimidation tactic but I can’t really prove it. It’s an open parking lot so I have no right to do anything I’m just stressed and it definitely affects me mentally.

I know she has a favorite place to park, but I’d start parking somewhere else.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests trying not to think about him, but I think that’s much easier said than done.

Maybe she could get a restraining order.

Here’s a suggestion to document everything.

Another person offers some advice.

He may not even be trying to mess with her. Maybe he just likes parking in the same parking spot. It’s too bad she can’t move because it seems like she’s going to be stressed out about this as long as he lives there. A restraining order might give her some peace of mind.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →