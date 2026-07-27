Woman Loaned Money To Her Difficult Neighbor—Weeks Later, She Still Hasn’t Been Paid Back

Imagine having a neighbor that you’re not on very good terms with. If the neighbor asked to borrow money, would you agree to help or refuse?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she agreed to loan her neighbor money. It was only $60, it wasn’t that big of a deal, but she did expect her neighbor to actually pay her back.

Months later, she’s still waiting for her neighbor to pay her back, and she’s pretty fed up. She’s getting desperate and looking for ideas on what to do to resolve this situation.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Looking for ways (can be petty ways) to ask for my money back that I loaned to my neighbor two months ago This neighbor and I have a weird relationship. It started fine with a couple porch visits but over the past decade has gone downhill. Her husband is a city code person and he (in my opinion) has abused his power by writing me up for “issues” that when you look at the code rules really aren’t issues. For example, they HATE the vines growing on the chain link fence on the property line and, in lieu of asking me to trim them, have sent letters from code. But when you look at the city code, there isn’t anything specifically about vines being too long, only grass being too tall. And we don’t let the grass get too tall. There’s been other similar letters/complaints.

Despite their differences, she still helped out her neighbor.

We also have differing political views. They are very Blue Lives Matter and I marched in our Black Lives Matter protests. But she texted me back in June: “I have a huge favor to ask. If you can’t I understand. Could I borrow $60 till Monday morning?” Since we aren’t close, my initial reaction (which I should have listened to) was no. But then I thought if I were in the same situation, and I was even asking a neighbor I wasn’t close with for help (obviously a red flag, yes), but I’d hope that someone would help me. So I was trying to be neighborly, and I did loan her the money. That was many Mondays ago.

The neighbor talks a good talk, but her follow through needs help.

We don’t see each other in person often and I believe they went on vacation at some point a week or so after I loaned the money. I waited til I saw their cars again to text with a reminder and her response: I am mortified that I 1)Forgot to drop it before we left and 2) I haven’t been able to get it to you yet. That being said, please forgive me. I will be over tomorrow morning with it. Thank you sooooooooo much for helping me. AGAIN, SO SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE. SEE YOU TOMORROW.” I’ll admit, I was surprised to get a response. So I was hopeful. But that was also many Tomorrows ago.

This is so annoying!

We, my bf and I, saw her in person and were talking with her about her dog. Then she went inside and said she’d be right back. I was hoping that meant she was going inside to get my money. She just never came back out.

Is she ever going to pay the money back?

I followed up a couple weeks later with a friendly reminder even saying she could pay $15 or $20 a week instead of the full $60. And I sent my Venmo link. That message didn’t get a response. So now I’ve requested the money from her on Venmo and sent her a reminder. I’m at the point where I’m not above being petty since a month of nice reminders haven’t worked. It’s only $60 but it’s the principle that we aren’t very close to begin with and this wasn’t a gift, it was a loan that she said she’d pay in a few days that has turned to months.

She isn’t sure how to handle this situation.

Should I increase the frequency of the text and Venmo reminders to semi-daily? And when she blocks me, assuming she will after a couple months of reminders, should I start leaving notes on her car and at her house? Any other ways you’d handle this? I’d like my money back but I don’t think that’s going to happen so I want her to know that what she did isn’t OK.

It’s just $60. Why hasn’t the neighbor paid her back yet? If they went on vacation, surely she has $60 to spare.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s an interesting idea.

This person wouldn’t be so quick to insist on getting the money back right away.

Here’s a petty idea to gossip about the neighbor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

Another person shares how they would handle it.

The people who commented shared lots of different suggestions about how to go about getting the money back. I wonder which idea OP will try.

In the end, I hope she does get her money back, and I hope she has learned never to do any favors for this neighbor ever again.

Sometimes, it’s better not to do favors for your neighbors.

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