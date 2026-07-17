Woman Says Male Coworkers Crossed a Line by Commenting on Her Weight, So She Reported Them

Imagine gaining or losing weight, and it’s clear that you coworkers notice. While you’re at a healthy weight, your coworkers don’t seem to care and are saying and doing things that make you feel pretty uncomfortable. Would you tell your supervisor, or would you keep quiet?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she tells her supervisor. She thinks that’s the right thing to do until she talks to her dad. Now, she’s wondering if she did something wrong.

Honestly, I think they were body shaming her which shouldn’t be accepted, so I don’t think she did anything wrong by telling the supervisor. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for telling my supervisor that coworkers comments about my weight made me upset? I (27f) told my supervisor that coworkers comments about my weight had been upsetting me. For context I have gained weight because I was extremely UNDERweight & am now at a healthy weight.

These are awful and inappropriate comments!

The first comment was a middle aged male telling me I got fat. He backpeddled when I made a face saying that he meant it in a good way because I was too skinny before. But then continued asking if he was right? Asking if I did gain weight. Then another middle aged male coworker pointed at me & brought his hands up to his mouth to mimic eating & then spread his arms out wide to indicate a wide body.

She thought she did the right thing, but now she’s not so sure.

I ended up telling my supervisor because I don’t think it’s right for anyone to be making comments about anyone’s body. What if I was recovering from an eating disorder or something? She was appalled & brought it to my manager who said it was disgusting & that no one should be made uncomfortable at work. So I figured I did the right thing. Until I told my dad & he said that I shouldn’t have done that because it’s like tattle tailing like a child & that now the coworkers will have animosity against me? AITA?

It’s not like tattle telling at all! The insults were directed at her. She was being body shamed by her coworkers. That’s not acceptable behavior.

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Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person finds the dad’s attitude disturbing.

Another person urges her to ignore her dad.

One person provides some good comebacks when her coworkers say rude things.

Another person suggests showing her dad how it feels.

Her dad is wrong. It’s as simple as that. It’s never appropriate to comment on a coworkers body. The men sound really immature and rude. It’s like they’re high school bullies or something.

Her dad is just as bad as the coworkers for defending them. Wouldn’t he rather defend his daughter?

I’m glad her supervisor was on her side. I hope the rude comments stop.

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