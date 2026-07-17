Woman Won’t Share Her Work and Income Details With a Stranger, but Her Mom Thinks She Should

Personal privacy should always be respected, even within families.

In this story, a woman refused to share her income and job details because her mom wanted to pass them to a stranger.

Despite her explaining her discomfort and even mentioning an NDA, her mom kept pushing for more information.

The situation became more unsettling as the requests grew more invasive and unexplained.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for not helping my mom (53F) with giving her my private info to some random person I (19F) have never met? My mom and I have been having a small argument. For context, she has been asking me for weeks for information. She wants details about my expenses and how much I earn. I would be completely fine with this. However, she is only asking so she can give it to someone I have never met.

This woman refused to disclose confidential information about her work.

I have told her multiple times that I do not want this. I do not want someone I do not personally know to have this information. It gets worse. This person also wants to know exactly what company I work for and what I do for work. I told my mom that I have signed an NDA and I am not allowed to tell anyone what I do because of that. She still keeps asking. It is not just information like that. There is also other creepy stuff that I do not want to get into.

She didn’t want to be rude, but her mom couldn’t even explain what was it for.

I really do not want to be rude about it. I just want to understand what is going on. She will not even tell me what it is for. Even if it was for help with finances, I do not understand. Why is she not just asking me for help? I just want to know if I am in the wrong here. I do not want to give away information like that just because she wants me to.

She also couldn’t move out yet.

Before anyone says anything, I cannot move out. I really wish I could. A month’s rent around where I live is more than what I make. That is not an option yet. I guess I am just asking for advice more than anything.

That’s seriously uncomfortable and creepy!

OP set a clear boundary and had a valid reason. What I don’t understand is how her mom and the other person wouldn’t stop asking.

They should be able to respect her answer, but it feels like they couldn’t.

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s a comprehensive response from this one.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar thought.

Another sensible assumption.

Finally, keep saying no, advises this one.

Some secrets are better kept locked.

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