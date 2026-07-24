July 24, 2026 at 7:15 pm

He Wanted to Leave Their Expensive New Mower at the Rental—But She Wanted to Take It With Them

by Heide Lazaro

A lawn mower being used to cut grass in a sunny day

Pexels

Rental responsibilities can sometimes lead to unexpected disagreements.

In this story, a woman had agreed with her landlord that she and her fiancé would be responsible for taking care of the yard, but they faced a problem when the lawn mower at their rental property turned out to be broken.

Now, her fiancé wants to buy a new one and leave it behind when they move out, but she strongly disagrees.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Would us or our private landlord be responsible?

We moved in last summer. One of our responsibilities is to take care of the yard.

The landlord said to use the mower that the previous tenants left behind.

We tried to use it. We found out there were metal shavings inside the fuel tank.

I am not 100 percent sure I remember what he said.

This woman’s fiancé bought a new mower.

We stopped using it. We let the landlord know it was not usable.

Now, my fiancé is buying a new one.

Here is the thing. My fiancé thinks he has to buy a new one and has to leave it here when we move out. He says it is our responsibility to keep the yard clean.

She thinks they should bring it with them when they move.

I disagree. I think we should take the new mower with us.

The old mower was not even the landlord’s to begin with.

I wanted to get opinions before we talk to the landlord about a new mower. My fiancé and I want to get on the same page beforehand.

I think OP has a good point arguing that it’s their mower and they should be able to keep it whenever they decide to leave.

To be honest, buying something expensive just to leave it behind doesn’t feel right.

I do hope they can clear this up with the landlord so expectations can be set properly.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 11.17.54 AM He Wanted to Leave Their Expensive New Mower at the Rental—But She Wanted to Take It With Them

The new one you buy is yours, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 11.18.25 AM He Wanted to Leave Their Expensive New Mower at the Rental—But She Wanted to Take It With Them

People are saying the same thing.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 11.18.49 AM He Wanted to Leave Their Expensive New Mower at the Rental—But She Wanted to Take It With Them

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 11.19.12 AM He Wanted to Leave Their Expensive New Mower at the Rental—But She Wanted to Take It With Them

Finally, even this landlord agrees.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 11.19.30 AM He Wanted to Leave Their Expensive New Mower at the Rental—But She Wanted to Take It With Them

If you bought it, it should go with you.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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