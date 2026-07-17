Young Woman Pushes Back After Family Suggests She Share a Room With Her Sister and Her Pets

Personal space becomes more important as people grow up.

The following story is about a young woman who came home from college expecting her own room.

But her parents decided that she would share the room with her older sister, who has pets.

She thought this wasn’t a practical setup, so she’s planning to bring it up to her parents.

Do you think her concern was valid? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for wanting my own space For a little background, I am 18. I am home from college for the summer. During the colder months, my parents put in two twin beds so my sister and I could share a room. My sister is 24. She comes home a lot. She usually stayed in our camper. My parents wanted her to stay in the house to save on propane. They told me it was only for the colder months.

This young woman was not happy to share a room with her older sister.

I was not really happy about this. While we shared a room in the past, we are both grown up now. We need our own space. She has two 100+ pound dogs and a cat. Her dogs have wet the carpet multiple times. Her cat flings litter everywhere and has soiled the carpet, too.

She always ended up cleaning her sister’s pet’s messes.

Another thing is that she does not clean after her dogs when they make a mess. She either does nothing or does the bare minimum. I end up having to clean it. I am also scared that they will chew up my stuff from college.

The heat could also be a huge problem.

Also, as I am writing this, my sister and one of her dogs came in here. It is 52 degrees outside. It got so hot that we needed two fans to be comfortable. It is obviously going to be unbearable with both of her dogs and cat. I am going to bring it up to my mom tomorrow.

She’s scared that her family might get upset.

I am scared because my family got upset before. They got annoyed when I expressed wanting my own space over Christmas break. I feel like I am just being a jerk and overreacting. I just really want my own space for the summer.

While it may be common for young sisters to share a room, this kind of setup may not be too practical for grown-ups anymore.

OP’s arguments are all valid, and she deserves a clean and comfortable space to move around in.

I think raising her concern to her parents is a smart thing to do. After all, most problems can be solved with clear communication and compromise.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a different perspective.

This user is curious.

Short and simple.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Shared rooms shouldn’t mean shared mess and chaos.

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