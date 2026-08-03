A Bank Teller Insisted Generic Checks Cost $5 Each—Until He Showed Her the Rules

Some banks have rules and regulations that are just DUMB.

And, on top of that, some of these policies are sure to drive customers away!

So, what’s the point of that?

That’s a good question…

But maybe next time you find yourself in a frustrating situation with an employee at your bank, you’ll take a page out of this guy’s book.

Check out what happened.

I hate bank fees, too. “I once ran out of checks and had a few bills to pay, so I ran down to Wells Fargo (after placing an order for replacement checks). The tellers had a blank check they could give you called a “counter check.” Basically, it was a generic check that they could print your routing number and account number at the bottom with their MICR printer. I asked for four counter checks to pay some bills while waiting for new checks.

Really?

The teller told me that they were $5 each. I said, “Are official bank checks still free with my account package?” “Yes.”

Well, if you want to be like that…

“I guess you’re paying my bills this month, let me get the statements out,” I responded while pulling out a stack of mail from my briefcase. She defeatedly said, “I won’t charge you for the counter checks.””

And here’s how readers reacted to this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

That was pretty impressive, don’t you think?

And I gotta say, this rule sounded really ridiculous.

He handled this situation perfectly!

And this, friends, is how malicious compliance is done.