He Realized His Company Was Toxic—So He Completely Cut Off Socializing with Coworkers

Workplace culture can heavily influence how employees feel about their jobs.

In this story, an employee dislikes his job due to poor management.

He only stays to keep his income, but he’d rather work alone than mingle with his colleagues and managers.

In a recent social office event where there was free food, he made sure to prove his point.

Do you do this, too? Check out the full details below.

I purposely skip all events outside of work to show my resentment to the company. The only reason I still work here is because of the bad job market. Other than that, I hate all the managers and higher ups. I find them to be extremely unintelligent and terrible at their jobs. My job gradually becomes more difficult because of their poor planning, failure to read emails, and their straight up idiocy.

This employee never attended work parties and social events.

I refuse to have any friendly relation with any of them. To show my disdain towards them, I refuse to attend any of the parties or happy hour. Even if I still get paid to attend when it is held during work hours, I would rather just work. I would go hungry instead of eating the free food. I would avoid being friendly with them.

Even when HR begged him to join, he stepped away from the gathering.

The HR manager begged me to please at least get some food. I walked to the party with her. Then, I turned around and went right back to my work station when she was not looking. It feels so nice showing them how much better I am than them. It shows how I am too good for them.

He noticed two of his colleagues followed him.

At the last event, two of my colleagues even followed suit. My whole department was not present. It feels so nice hurting their feelings.

This is honestly a common workplace scenario for employees who would rather work than socialize.

I think there is nothing wrong with OP’s preference to avoid office parties and social events.

But he should also be aware that openly distancing himself like that may have a negative impact on his role.

What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another suggestion.

This user is concerned.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, short and simple.

Free food can’t fix poor management.

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