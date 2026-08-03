“He Laughs in My Face Every Morning”: Woman Outraged After Confronting Neighbor Over Loud Car

Noise disturbances can quickly become a major issue in shared living spaces.

In this story, a woman was frustrated by her neighbor revving a loud car late at night in her apartment complex.

She tried to confront him about the late-night noise, but he just brushed her off and pretended not to understand her.

The problem kept happening, leaving her unsure whether to escalate things further.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Car revving neighbor I live in an apartment/townhouse complex. My neighbor has this car that is like a normal car. It is not a muscle car. He has this loud thing on it, so he is revving it. He will do this during the day, and just whenever.

This woman tried to talk to her neighbor about the revving issue.

But when he does it after 9 pm to midnight, what should I do? To also say, I have talked to him about this before. I already tried saying something to him one Wednesday. He was revving the car at 11:30 at night.

He just dismissed her, so now, she doesn’t know what to do.

When I asked him to watch the time, he looked at me and said, “I dont know English.” We already had conversations before. What does the internet think I should do? Non-emergency police for noise complaints?

Yikes! That neighbor’s response was dismissive and definitely sounds like he’s avoiding responsibility.

Since OP already tried talking it out and it didn’t work, perhaps filing a non-emergency noise complaint is reasonable.

Sometimes, disruptive neighbors really need to learn their lesson the hard way.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person has the same experience.

Here’s a suggestion.

Another similar thought.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

This one offers some advice.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Being a good neighbor means respecting other people’s right to peace and quiet.

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