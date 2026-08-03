August 3, 2026 at 5:45 am

“He Laughs in My Face Every Morning”: Woman Outraged After Confronting Neighbor Over Loud Car

by Heide Lazaro

White car performing a dramatic drift, emitting smoke on a dark asphalt surface

Pexels/Reddit

Noise disturbances can quickly become a major issue in shared living spaces.

In this story, a woman was frustrated by her neighbor revving a loud car late at night in her apartment complex.

She tried to confront him about the late-night noise, but he just brushed her off and pretended not to understand her.

The problem kept happening, leaving her unsure whether to escalate things further.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Car revving neighbor

I live in an apartment/townhouse complex.

My neighbor has this car that is like a normal car.

It is not a muscle car. He has this loud thing on it, so he is revving it.

He will do this during the day, and just whenever.

This woman tried to talk to her neighbor about the revving issue.

But when he does it after 9 pm to midnight, what should I do?

To also say, I have talked to him about this before.

I already tried saying something to him one Wednesday.

He was revving the car at 11:30 at night.

He just dismissed her, so now, she doesn’t know what to do.

When I asked him to watch the time, he looked at me and said, “I dont know English.”

We already had conversations before.

What does the internet think I should do?

Non-emergency police for noise complaints?

Yikes! That neighbor’s response was dismissive and definitely sounds like he’s avoiding responsibility.

Since OP already tried talking it out and it didn’t work, perhaps filing a non-emergency noise complaint is reasonable.

Sometimes, disruptive neighbors really need to learn their lesson the hard way.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person has the same experience.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 7.59.38 PM He Laughs in My Face Every Morning: Woman Outraged After Confronting Neighbor Over Loud Car

Here’s a suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 8.00.15 PM He Laughs in My Face Every Morning: Woman Outraged After Confronting Neighbor Over Loud Car

Another similar thought.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 8.00.38 PM He Laughs in My Face Every Morning: Woman Outraged After Confronting Neighbor Over Loud Car

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

This one offers some advice.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 8.02.44 PM He Laughs in My Face Every Morning: Woman Outraged After Confronting Neighbor Over Loud Car

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Screenshot 2026 08 02 at 8.03.16 PM He Laughs in My Face Every Morning: Woman Outraged After Confronting Neighbor Over Loud Car

Being a good neighbor means respecting other people’s right to peace and quiet.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.
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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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