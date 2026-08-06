Angry Shopper Yells Through Locked Door, While Manager Documents the Entire Incident

Closing time is usually pretty straightforward and mundane, but some customers seem convinced a locked door is merely the opening round of negotiations.

Most retail workers know the frustration of someone arriving after hours, but when a woman bangs on the window and accuses you of closing early at 9:03, would you reopen the registers or calmly send her home?

That is exactly what one closing manager does before warning the boss about the complaint that is almost certainly coming.

See why this customer’s urgent dog food mission ended at the front door.

You locked your door early so i couldn’t come in! This interaction tonight happened after closing. I was the manager of a store and was in the middle of closing a register when I saw a woman walk up to the door. It was locked at that point ( we close at 9; it was about 9:03), and the woman stood there for a minute, then began knocking on the door. I ignore her just because most people get the hint and leave. She then walks to the window right in front of my register and begins knocking, so I walk over and unlock the door. She will be CC, and I will be M.

According to the woman, she closed the store before time.

I unlock the door enough to talk to the woman. M: “Sorry, we are closed, registers are closed.” CC: “YOU CLOSED BEFORE 9! I need dog food!” M: “I closed right at 9, there is nothing I can do. Come back in the morning.”

Worried the customer was going to complain, she warned the manager.

CC: “I WON’T BE BACK IN THE MORNING. (Looks at name tag) THANK YOU VERY MUCH, name.” I relocked the door and went back to the register to finish closing it. I have a feeling she’s going to call my work tomorrow and complain to my boss, so I texted my boss and let her know what was up. My boss is a huge stickler for opening and closing on time. She also watches the cameras like crazy, so I’m not an idiot. I’m not going to close early because I know my boss will find out.

Yikes! Talk about an entitled person.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

This guy called ahead and was still mad.

This threat is so played out.

At least most of them didn’t make a scene.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

So true.

By the end, this was simply a customer arriving after closing and deciding the store’s clock must be part of a personal conspiracy.

The manager unlocked the door just enough to explain the situation, then went right back to finishing the register while the customer delivered one final dramatic farewell.

Maybe the complaint reached the boss, but security footage and a manager known for enforcing closing times made that argument unlikely to travel very far.

Apparently the dog food emergency was serious, just not serious enough to arrive 5 minutes earlier.