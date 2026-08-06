Grocery Worker Faces Rude Customer, But Managers Refuse to Let the Behavior Continue

Working behind a deli counter says nothing about someone’s education, although one customer apparently believed it gave him permission to administer an unsolicited intelligence test.

We all occasionally need help ordering the right amount, but if a customer called you a high school dropout before asking for one-eighth of a pound, would you swallow the insult or calculate the decimal and refuse service?

That is exactly what one college student does before his coworkers and store director make it clear that disrespect is not on the menu.

See how a roast beef order earned this customer a quick trip to the door.

No Sir, I actually did graduate high school! I work at a nationwide grocery chain in Southern California. I work in every department and have a myriad of stories, but this is the first one off the top of my head. I am also a college student close to graduating. One morning, as I was working in the deli, a gentleman approached me. He’ll be known as Jerk. Jerk: “Hey man, I know you are probably a high school dropout, so I’ll make this REALLY easy for you.” I was frozen. I had never been insulted like that by a customer. I was visibly turning red from the insult. He continues.

Insulted, he turned it around on the guy.

Jerk: “I want 1/8 of a pound of roast beef. Do you know what that is in decimals?” he says condescendingly. Me: “It’s .125 of a pound, sir. And you can find somebody else to serve you.” I then motion to my co-worker to help him, but she refuses, having heard the conversation. Jerk goes to my store director and is told to leave and not come back for being disrespectful to employees. My store director and associates are pretty awesome people.

Wow! That guy sounds like such a joy to encounter.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

Apparently, this customer was super nosy.

Oh my! That’s so rude!

This person got back at a condescending customer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a researcher who complained about being excluded from a trip only to watch the university cancel the whole thing.

Here’s someone who’s used to it.

The customer entered the deli expecting to embarrass an employee, but his little mathematics quiz ended almost immediately.

The worker answered correctly, refused to serve him, and received full support from coworkers who had heard the insult.

Even better, the store director responded by throwing the customer out and telling him not to return.

He successfully converted one-eighth of a pound into .125, then converted himself into a banned shopper.