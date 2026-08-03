Bank Told Him To Change The Username He’d Had For Years—So He Chose One They Couldn’t Approve

We’ve said it before and it’s time to say it again…

When you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes!

And stories like the one you’re about to read don’t happen very often, so hang on tight!

A bank customer explained how he maliciously complied and made an employee see the error of their ways…

And let’s just say that the outcome was nothing short of hilarious!

Take a look at what went down…

You want to needlessly force me to change my bank username that I’ve been using for well over a decade? If you insist! “I’ve been a customer of LARGEBANK for most of my life [largely because OTHERLARGEBANK screwed be over badly when I was young]. When I signed up for the online banking, I chose LARGEBANK@mydomain.com as my username since I own the domain and can set up any addresses I want. The bank had no problem with that and it happily let me log in to my online banking for something like 12-13 years with no issue.

What was going on here…?

One day when I log in I get a message saying that I need to call support. So I call support where I am told that they no longer want me to use an email address as my username, claiming that they were not supported for technical reasons but he couldn’t provide any real details.

Well, it’s been over a decade…

I explained that obviously it works fine as I’ve been using that username for well over a decade. He explained that I had no choice and that if I didn’t change it, I would no longer be able to log in to my online banking. The whole time the guy on the phone was a real jerk about everything. So eventually once I verified that the username could be anything I wanted as long as it wasn’t an email address I said, “Fine. I want my new username to be LARGEBANKsucks.”

Yes, sir!

He asked if I was certain that’s what I wanted the username to be and I responded that I was quite certain. He then asked me to hold for a few minutes. A few minutes pass and he returns to the call and proceeds to tell me that it won’t be necessary to change my username. I’ve continued to use that email address as my username for another 5 years or so since.” It’s left me wondering why they really wanted me to change my username that day. and what his conversation with his supervisor was like.”

Here’s how readers reacted.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

And this person chimed in.

Was that funny, or what?

You bet it was!

Sometimes, it’s best to just leave customers alone…or else.

He sure put his bank in their place when they tried to mess with him!