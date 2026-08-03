“I Supported Us for 3 Years”: Wife Reaches Boiling Point After Husband Complains About His New Job

Being the sole provider for three years takes a real toll, and one woman is reaching her limit after finally getting her husband into a job, only to be met with constant complaints.

One woman has spent years commuting for over an hour to a toxic office job, pushing through without much fanfare, all while her husband remained unemployed.

So now that he’s finally landed a part-time restaurant job that accommodates his disability, she still finds herself fielding near-constant texts about his “long hours,” despite shifts that only run five hours, three days a week.

Frustrated and confused, she’s left wondering whether his complaints reflect a genuine struggle tied to his disability or something closer to a lazy work ethic.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITAH for telling my disabled husband to quit complaining about work? I, 24F, have been the main source of income in my family for 3 years. My husband, 22M, graduated from college last year and has been unemployed throughout that time.

Lately, his unemployment has been a source of contention in their relationship.

Now that he is out of college, I have been pushing him to find a job so that I can leave my current toxic job and drop my hour-and-20-minute commute. This job has been killing me, and I have been job hunting since last May to no avail.

Finally, he did find a job, but he wasn’t very happy with it.

He recently got a job at a local restaurant and is working part-time until some of the college kids head back to school in the fall. He just started this past week and is already complaining about his “long hours” (he works 9-2 three days a week).

Her husband does have a disability, but she notes that his job has been incredibly accomodating.

I should mention that he does have Tourette’s, so being in the heat and being overly stressed can cause him to tic physically and verbally. The great thing about his job is that they are super accommodating, they have let him work mostly inside, he gets extra breaks, and does not have to run the cash register.

Her husband doesn’t seem to have any gratitude — and it’s starting to make her mad.

Despite all this, I still get texts from him complaining. He constantly texts to let me know he is thinking about asking his manager if he can go home early or that he is taking his 5th break of the day. It really frustrates me because I have been working my toxic 40-hour a week office job with a long commute for years, with little to no complaining. I understand that his disability causes issues, but they are not anything new.

She’s starting to seriously question her husband’s work ethic.

If he were to go home, he would be just as active, if not more so, than he would be at work. AITAH for being a little suspicious that it isn’t just laziness and telling him to quit complaining?

When you’re working so hard to provide for the household, it’s hard to watch your partner not pull their own weight.

What did Reddit have to say?

This couple really needs to work this out sooner than later.

Work is challenging for almost everyone, so her husband really isn’t an exception.

Compatibility is an essential factor for any couple, one that’s worth thinking long and hard about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

This user seems to think her husband’s objections with work are just harmless complaining.

A job that’s already accommodating heat sensitivity, stress triggers, and physical demands doesn’t leave much room for “it’s just too hard” to garner much sympathy.

After being the sole provider for 3 years, this woman has every right to be a little wary of her husband’s dismal work ethic.

At a certain point, he needs to put his challenges aside and start contributing more to their relationship.

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