Employee Made One Mistake On An Excel File—Then Her Coworkers Turned Against Her

Mistakes at work can reveal more about people than success ever does.

The following story is about an employee who made an error on an Excel file during a new process and quickly owned up to it.

But even after fixing everything and offering to inform the manager, her coworkers reacted differently than expected.

What hurt most wasn’t the mistake itself, but how their behavior suddenly changed towards her.

Yikes! What an unsympathetic team she got there. Let’s take a closer look!

Made a blunder at work and the behavior or my teammates shocked me. I made a huge blunder on an Excel file. In my defense, it was a new process. When one of the coworkers spotted it, the three of us had no idea who did that. Even I did not know. Eventually, they found out via file history. I apologized and corrected everything. I sent the updated file. I am already very embarrassed.

This employee admitted her mistake and planned to tell the boss about it.

On top of that, the coworkers with whom I had a good relationship suddenly stopped talking to me. Their tone became very professional. I admitted my mistake multiple times. I even told them that I would tell the boss that I made the mistake. No damage was done. But I said I would admit it. I would confess about the inconvenience it caused the next coworker working on the file.

She felt hurt and embarrassed.

Still, their tone is very curt. Maybe I am too embarrassed. I noticed that the other two coworkers were yapping about it in a separate chat. I felt hurt. If they had joked about it or roasted me upfront, I would have been okay. I thought we had that relationship. They usually share a lot of personal problems with me. It was sad to see that even people who appear so close to you have no forgiveness.

She didn’t know why she felt they were close.

When I said I would tell the manager the blunder myself, nobody said that it was okay. They did not say that because I corrected the file anyway and no damage happened. I was going to tell my manager anyway. I did not want any more favors from them. But I do not know why I expected this camaraderie from them.

She suddenly realized how shallow workplace friendships are.

I felt hurt by the coworkers’ gossiping about me and by their lack of forgiveness. Especially since they always said that we had a close relationship. They said we are like friends and we are lucky to have each other. I already feel bad. I do not know why I did not pay attention. But I did not do it on purpose. I hate corporate culture. It is full of vultures.

That’s kind of a tough spot to be in. OP did exactly what she was supposed to.

She owned her mistake and quickly fixed the problem.

The cold reaction from her colleagues says more about their attitude than the actual mistake, especially since no real damage was done.

It’s understandable to feel hurt when people you trusted switch up like that.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

Another valid point from this person.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, here’s an important reminder.

A small mistake shouldn’t cause big disrespect.

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