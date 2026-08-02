His Girlfriend Got Sick on Vacation. Now She Expects Him to Waste the Entire Trip in the Room With Her.

I truly don’t understand why some people act this way…

What am I talking about, you may be asking yourself?

Well, I’ll tell you.

I’m referring to people who expect others to miss out on opportunities because they’re sick or otherwise can’t participate in activities.

My theory is, if I can’t make it, go enjoy yourself and I’ll see you later!

But not everyone operates that way…

In today’s story, a man explained why he and his girlfriend are at odds because he wants to enjoy at least some of their vacation while she’s sick.

But she doesn’t exactly see it that way…

Take a look at what’s going on here!

WIBTA for doing activities without my girlfriend while on vacation? “I 24m and my girlfriend 23f are on vacation with my parents, sister and her friend, both 15f, and my grandmother. My parents rented an Airbnb in the mountains for us all to stay in for ten days. We’ve been together almost four years and this is her third vacation with my family. Girlfriend and I live in a different state and we drove here. My mom has planned lots of activities for us all to do.

That’s a bummer…

My girlfriend has very severe endometriosis and unfortunately got her period the second day of the trip. She vomits and struggles with walking and moving and honestly functioning in general the first two days, it’s very bad. She’s had surgery for it before. We knew she would so we packed her heating pad, meds, and everything but her periods are particularly awful. She understandably doesn’t want to go anywhere or do much because she’s in pain. We have our own room so her chilling in the room is no issue and she has privacy. Today my family went paddle boarding at a beautiful lake that in all honesty I was really looking forward to going to. But my girlfriend asked me to stay at the house with her. I said okay because I love her and like taking care of her.

Sounds like he’s a pretty good guy!

I stayed with her, drove to town to get us takeout and dessert that she requested, and cuddled/comforted her in bed most of the day and watched her shows. Again, no issue with this. I am happy spending time with her and caring for her, especially when she’s hurting. However, I told her about the hike my family has planned for tomorrow. She said she’d stay home again and I said of course, no worries.

Oh, come on!

But she asked for me to stay home again too. I told her I’d really like to go on the hike, we’re hiking to see some beautiful water falls and I’m looking forward to it. She got upset and reiterated that she wants me to stay back with her again. I told her that she wouldn’t be alone at the house (it’s kind of isolated at the top of a mountain so thought maybe she was scared to be alone) because my grandma will be staying back too as she’s elderly and cannot hike. She said she wasn’t scared she just didn’t want me leaving her. I told her again that I’m probably going to go and she said she doesn’t want to talk to me right now if I’m going to go. I feel bad but I really want to go. I feel like I should get to enjoy my vacation too. And I want to spend time with my family too who I only see maybe 4 times a year, not stay in our bedroom the entire time. Also, the first two days of her period are always the worst. Day three of it she’s usually fine being on her own and manages ok. She’s already doing better than she was this morning.

Do it, dude! Go have fun!

She’d be here with my 80 year old grandma (who loves her) and could relax, go in the hot tub, read, I just would be away for most of the day. I’m particularly looking to hear from women, but am obviously looking for everyone’s opinions. WIBTA if I went on the hike?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

This guy just needs to enjoy himself and deal with the fallout later.

And she is definitely not handling this the right way.

What a bummer!

This vacation quickly turned into a total bust…