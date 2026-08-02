Family Favor Backfires: Woman Wants Her Sister Out After Living Together Goes Wrong

It’s incredibly disappointing when you go out of your way to help out someone and they don’t appreciate what you’ve done for them.

And it’s even worse if that person happens to be a family member.

But we hear stories like that all the time…

And here’s another one to chew on!

A woman talked about why she finally decided that she needed to tell her sister to hit the road after she helped her out and opened up her home to her when she needed assistance.

But the goodwill wore off quickly and now it’s over!

Read on and see what you think about this.

AITA for refusing to let my sister stay with me longer? “I (27F) have always been what you call the stable one.

On the other hand…

My sister K (22F) is the opposite. Dropped out of community college, bounced through 7 jobs, and her life is in constant crisis. I love her, but I’ve had to set hard boundaries because she’s drained me too many times. 2 weeks ago, K called me at 11 PM. Her boyfriend had cheated, trashed her things, and kicked her out. I felt terrible, so I told her she could stay at my tiny condo for exactly one week while she figured out a plan. I offered to help with job apps and apartment hunting.

She was doing her a huge favor.

I was incredibly clear: I work from home three days a week, my space is small, no parties, and absolutely no more drama. She showed up with two suitcases, a trash bag of clothes, and a cat she completely forgot to mention. By day 4, she wasn’t job hunting at all. She was glued to TikTok, ordering DoorDash, and letting litter get everywhere. I’d walk out of work meetings to her blasting music in her Airpods and just laying around.

This might be a lost cause…

When I gently reminded her of our agreement and asked about her applications, she got upset with me. She called me an uptight robot who couldn’t understand that not everyone is perfect like me. I let it slide. On day 7, she casually asked to stay “just another week or two.” I told her no. I explained that I needed my quiet space back, but offered to lend her deposit money or drive her to interviews once she found a job.

Here come the waterworks…

K immediately started crying to make me feel bad, claiming our parents were siding with her ex (they weren’t, they just told her to stop being irresponsible) and that I was her only real family. She then called our mom right there on the couch and put it on speaker. Mom instantly chimed in, telling me to just let her stay longer. When I explained the situation, K started crying about how I have everything while she’s barely surviving. Mom then threw it in my face that I moved out at 22 and never looked back. (Yeah, because I worked and paid my own way, while K has always been enabled).

Get your stuff ready!

I held firm and told K she had until the weekend to pack and she stormed out. Now, my dad told me I’m being heartless and said I need to be more supportive while she’s “going through it.” Mom sent a long, guilt trip text about her own sacrifices and how she can’t believe I’d turn my back on family. K posted a vague Instagram story about “fake women,” and even my aunt texted to ask what is wrong with me. I could have extended it if she was actually trying, but she wasn’t. I worked incredibly hard for my career, my condo, and my peace, and I don’t think I should have to be her permanent safety net. Still, with my entire family calling me the villain, I need some outside perspectives.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user also said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Her sister definitely wasn’t holding up her end of the bargain, huh?

You can say that again!

This was a tough decision to make, but it sounds like she made the right one.

You can’t blame her for telling her sister to get the heck out!