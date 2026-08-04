“I Completely Ruined Their Plans”: Heartbroken Grandmother Forgets Weekend Babysitting Commitment

Doh!

We all have moments when we forget something important that we were supposed to do…

But this is a pretty big one.

And you can tell by the way that this story is written that the woman who penned it feels really guilty about what happened here.

Check out what she had to say about this situation and see if you think she’s maybe being a little too hard on herself.

Get started now!

AITA? Apparently I Forgot I Told Them I’d Babysit. “Our son, his wife, and our sweet grandson live 7 hours (driving time) from us. I was lucky to score a business trip to their home town, and my company booked air travel for me about 6 weeks ago. Usually we drive to see them and leave out on Sunday at noon; however, my company booked my flight out for early Friday afternoon instead. I leave tomorrow morning to visit them, so tonight I snapped the kids and gave them the details of my itinerary. They already knew I was flying instead of driving this time, but this was the first they’d heard specific dates/times. (We are a fairly spontaneous family for the most part, so waiting until the day before departure to give the details isn’t uncommon for us.) My Daughter-in-Law’s response to the details: “We had talked about going to a wedding Friday & Saturday, but it’s okay.”

Huh…?

At first I was confused, thinking THEY had considered going to a wedding (thinking I’d be there all weekend to babysit) but now realized they didn’t have a convenient babysitter; however, I quickly realized that her response was straight up snark (you have to know her well, but trust me on this one… she was laying out ALL of the passive aggressiveness). When I realized she meant that “WE” (she and I) had talked about THEM going to a wedding and me babysitting, I straight-up panicked. I could have puked!

Oh, no!

How could I have screwed something like this up? I would give ANYTHING to have two full days alone with my grandson. After I calmed down, I started to rationalize, and I truly believe that “we” (my Daughter-in-Law and I) never discussed a wedding and/or me babysitting. If we had, I would have been absolutely thrilled about it. I would have told my husband and mother (my two BFFs) about it. I would have been planning every moment of that time with our grandson and counting down the days. NONE of this happened. I’m old (53), but not THAT old. In fact, I tend to remember things that most people don’t. I really think she’s trying to pull one over on me. I love my Daughter-in-Law, but no matter how hard I try, I just can’t ever seem to live up to her expectations. (That’s another whole post.)

It sounds like she’s being honest about this…

Anyway, the little voice in my head keeps telling me I truly never heard a word about a wedding. I am almost positive that my Daughter-in-Law either: A) THINKS she talked to me about it, assumed I’d be available, and then needed a recovery plan when she realized I wouldn’t be, or B) forgot to ask me, and is now trying to save face (or make ME look bad) in front of her husband (my son). AITA for secretly thinking my Daughter-in-Law is trying to cover up her own shortcoming by blaming me for “forgetting” something I knew nothing about? Or AITA for some other reason? . Because I’m definitely feeling like a jerk for almost missing alone time with my grandson.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teenager whose family thinks she’s selfish for wanting to help plan her own sweet 16.

And this person spoke up.

Well, this is a bummer…

And you can tell she’s genuinely upset about this.

But I also think that her daughter-in-law needs to chill out and slow her roll a little bit…

She’s feeling pretty guilty about this whole thing…