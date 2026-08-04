August 4, 2026 at 9:35 am

“I Just Left a Note”: Man Facing Police Threats After Leaving Simple Message on Car Windshield

by Jayne Elliott

man leaving a note on a car

Shutterstock

Imagine driving home and seeing someone parked in your parking spot, so you have to park further down the road. Would you be upset, or would it not really bother you?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decides to leave a note on the car’s windshield. He doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal, but his neighbor certainly does!

The drama escalates pretty quickly.

Let’s read all about it.

Unhinged response to a note on a car

I’ve never spoken to my neighbours in the houses across the street from us, but i’ve seen them about plenty.

Our house is in a circular dead end street with them across the road.

Parking around our houses is limited, but every weekend, guests and visitors tend to use our spaces rather than park on the street.

He was pretty annoyed when he got home.

Today, I was driving back from a few errands to find there were no spaces because a massive SUV parked across two.

Feeling irritated that this is a constant, I parked up on the street and went into my house to write the following note: “Please don’t double park. People who live here can’t park their cars.”

I left it on their windshield and thought nothing of it.

OP suddenly met the neighbors.

A few hours later, another neighbour of mine (the couple in the house directly next to me) knocks on my door to say the car has gone and we can park our cars.

Suddenly from across the street, another woman comes storming over waving my note and screaming about how embarrassed she is.

Apparently the large SUV was owned by family of hers visiting from America (I’m in the UK) and the note was embarrassing to her and “completely out of order”.

The situation escalated even more.

Her daughter then joins the fray, also screaming about how she can’t believe a neighbour would do this and how I’ve intimidated her mother.

She even threatened to call the police!

My other neighbours jumped to my defence, saying they also couldn’t park outside their own home and the screaming continued.

Apparently receiving a note is embarrassing but screaming and shouting in the street is totally fine…

Wow! The neighbors really seem to be overreacting to that note!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

This person rants about selfish people.

2026 08 01 at 11.15.29 PM I Just Left a Note: Man Facing Police Threats After Leaving Simple Message on Car Windshield

Another person would threaten to call a tow truck.

2026 08 01 at 11.15.41 PM I Just Left a Note: Man Facing Police Threats After Leaving Simple Message on Car Windshield

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

An American weighs in.

2026 08 01 at 11.15.54 PM I Just Left a Note: Man Facing Police Threats After Leaving Simple Message on Car Windshield

Another American shares some advice.

2026 08 01 at 11.16.08 PM I Just Left a Note: Man Facing Police Threats After Leaving Simple Message on Car Windshield

Talk about an awful way to meet the neighbors! He probably wishes he could go back to saying he’s never talked to them. His note may have made a bad impression on them, but their attitudes certainly made a bad impression on him!

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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