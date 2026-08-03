She Prepped for Days for a Job Interview—Only to Find Out the Role Was Never Real

Job interviews are supposed to be fair opportunities for all candidates.

The following story is about a woman who attended a job interview thinking she had a real shot at getting hired.

She later discovered the manager never intended to consider direct applicants, but instead preferred hiring through headhunters.

She quickly realized the interview was pointless, leaving her feeling frustrated and questioning the entire experience.

Do you agree with her? Let’s take a closer look!

Why waste the time interviewing then? Recently, I had a job interview that I thought went pretty well. The job seemed like a good fit. I answered any questions they had pretty well. Then, after a few weeks, I found out something. The department manager who had interviewed me only liked hiring through headhunters.

This woman learned that the company wanted to easily get rid of employees they didn’t like.

She said it is more convenient. By convenient, she meant that it is easier to get rid of them if they do not work out. Their HR actually makes them put in work to fire anyone.

So now, she’s wondering what the sense of interviewing interested applicants is.

So then my question is, why the hell would you interview someone? You knew you were never going to hire them because they applied directly. It wasted my time. It wasted her time. I feel so absolutely disillusioned about practically everything anymore.

That’s incredibly frustrating because OP walked in thinking it was a genuine opportunity.

It’s hard not to feel misled the moment she learned that the outcome was basically decided before she even showed up.

I agree that situations like that can really shake your trust in the hiring process.

Do you think so, too? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

Here’s an interesting fact.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

Finally, another honest opinion.

If the job isn’t available for direct hires, then don’t bother scheduling an interview.

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