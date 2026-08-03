“He’s Drowning”: Teenager Secretly Exposes Brother’s Massive Debt to Their Unsuspecting Parents

Is it ever a good idea to snitch on a sibling?

Hmmm, that’s a tough one…

As someone who is one of five kids, I’d say HELL NO, but every family is different.

And I guess if someone thinks something is important and potentially dangerous, they’re gonna go ahead and do what they think is right.

In today’s story, a teenager explained why he decided to tell his parents about what’s going on with his older brother.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for reporting my brother’s debt problem? “I’m 15 and my older brother is 18. He’s in college and is still living with us. Over the past few months, he’s often mentioned that he’s into crypto, but I didn’t really understand exactly what he was doing (and honestly I don’t know what he was doing till this moment as I’m very far from it). Two weeks ago, I was walking past his room and heard him talking on the phone. He thought no one could hear him.

Uh oh…

The person on the other end was clearly angry and asked when my brother would pay him back $5k. My brother said he’d sort everything out soon, but he sounded very nervous. After the call, I knocked on his door and asked what was going on. I didn’t yell or threaten him, I just said I’d heard about the $5k and wanted to make sure everything was okay as I worry about him. He didn’t even open the door. He just shouted me to mind my own business and called me annoying.

He couldn’t hold it in any longer.

That evening, I told my parents. I did it because I didn’t know if it was a debt, a scam or even something worse and $5k is a huge amount of money. My dad went to talk to him right away. It turned out my brother had borrowed $5k from his best friend under the pretext of a crypto investment. He’d lost about $3k, didn’t know how to pay the money back, but said that he had some magic plan how to do it.

Now he’s in trouble!

Now my parents made him find a job and come up with a real plan to pay back his friend. Father also told that he will take his car as for now until he fully pays his debt. My brother isn’t talking to me now. The only thing he said was that I’m a little snitch. I feel bad because I overheard it by accident, got involved and generally eavesdropping is a bad thing do to. But $5k at 18 is no small amount, I didn’t even know for what and from whom he had taken that money. He also sounded nervous and I think I must have intervene. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual weighed in.

Another person didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.

And this reader weighed in.

Well, these two are gonna have some issues in the future, don’t you think?

But maybe one day he’ll realize that his brother was just worried about him.

Still, these things can sometimes take a long time to heal.

He was only trying to help out his brother…