“I Don’t Want a War”: Mother’s Dilemma Over Neighbor’s Horrifying “Junk Yard” Garage

Living next to neighbors means dealing with their habits, for better or worse.

In this story, a woman started feeling frustrated with their neighbor, who turned the side of their garage into a junk pile.

The neighbor’s garage was located right outside her son’s window, so it was such a sight sore.

Despite asking them to clean it up, the clutter only got worse and started affecting her home’s view.

Now, she’s torn between reporting it or risking tension by pushing the issue further.

Yikes! That sounds like a difficult situation to be in. Read the full story below to find out more.

Tell me what you would do… One side of my house is very close to my neighbor’s garage. The property line is right between the two buildings. There is no fence. This would be fine, but my neighbors have decided to use this side of their garage as a junk yard. This side of the garage is not sided. It has not been sided for many years. It faces our house and the only window in my son’s room.

This noticed a lot of old stuff in the neighbor’s garage.

Right now, there are 3 air conditioners, a bike, and an old amp. There are also two lawnmowers, where one is a ride-on mower. There is an old patio umbrella and an old TV with the mount. There are stacks of cardboard and old laundry baskets. There is more leaning up against their garage.

Her husband raised the issue, but he was dismissed.

When I pull into my driveway, it is the first thing I see. It is all my kid sees when he opens his only shade. My husband spoke with the neighbor about it. They brushed it off. They said they would move it and had intentions to trash it. They have only added more items since then.

They planned to put up a fence, but they feared it might cause more tension.

We live in a very nice town. I am fairly certain that if I called the town, they would ask them to remove it. This is based on reading the bylaws. I do not want to sour the relationship anymore. We are not going anywhere. They are not going anywhere for the time being either. We could add a fence, but I fear this would encourage them to add even more junk. They might start leaning things against the fence, too. We also do not want to spend the money on a fence right now.

Now, she’s wondering what else they could do.

Some people have told me it is none of my business. I find it very rude. I would never do that to a neighbor. What would you do here? We work hard to keep our property looking nice and tidy. It is hard to stare at this pile all the time.

Wow, that’s a tough spot because OP is not wrong for wanting a clean and respectful shared space.

They already tried to politely ask, and the neighbors didn’t follow through… which makes it more frustrating.

Perhaps, at some point, using local rules or a formal complaint might be the only way to actually get results.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

Building a fence would be worth it, says this one.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Good fences make good neighbors.

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