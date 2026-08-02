“It Was a Trap”: Landlord Tries to Evict Tenant After He Agreed to Walk Her Friend’s Dog

Imagine agreeing to do a favor for someone, but instead of receiving a “thank you” in return, the person gets mad at you. What would you do?

In this story, one man in this exact situation, but it’s actually worse. He did a favor for his landlord’s friend who is currently staying with the landlord. He agreed to walk her dog. Instead of receiving a “thank you” in return, the landlord is mad at him and wants him out!

Now, he’s wondering if he’s overreacting, but I think the landlord is clearly the one who is overreacting.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

Weird landlord. AIO I as a male 24, moved in with a female 27 and 33. 3 bed apartment. First few days went well, I was respectful and gave them plenty of space, did the dishes and keep my side of the apartment clean. The landlord who lived above us, had a friend in town, and she asked me to walk her dog as she had an event to attend.

He agreed to walk the dog.

As a nice person does who doesn’t have anything to do for the afternoon, walks the dog. As instructed by the landlords friends, who literally left the door unlocked for me when I got back, took the dog inside, put his treats away in a cabinet, put his lead on the table, filled his water bowl and left. Then locked the door and left through the garage. I then get a text message from my ex landlord today, saying she wants to meet. I go upstairs to meet with her and she hands me a contract for the termination of my lease. She claimed I violated her privacy by entering her house without permission. For reference I didn’t do anything in her house other than take care of the dog as her friend asked me to do. Her friend who was currently living with her.

This really is crazy.

Am I crazy for thinking this is insane, it was literally her friend from out of town, who asked me to walk her dog, and then I get a lease termination doing as I was instructed. Also I have a weird intuition it has something to do with one of the girls boyfriends and we had literally meet 2 days earlier and he clearly wasn’t happy she had a male roommate. I don’t know if he felt intimidated as I was like 6” taller than him or what. I’m just so confused as I was nothing more than respectful to the girls, was clean, and took care of the house. I mainly would spend my days outside looking at the mountains.

Yikes! That’s insane! Does he have it in writing that the friend asked him to walk the dog? If he does, then that should be all the proof he needs that the didn’t do anything wrong. A text maybe?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I hope he has a paper trail.

Why doesn’t the landlord talk to her friend?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who refuses to confine her dog for days on end because building management can’t schedule a more exact inspection time.

It does seem suspicious.

He was just trying to be nice!

Being nice certainly didn’t go the way he expected! I wouldn’t blame him for being hesitant to help out neighbors in the future. You never know what the outcome will really be.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free. Read Story →