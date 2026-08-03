Their Neighbors Have Pool Parties Full of Screaming Kids Constantly — So He’s Started Documenting Their Movements

Do kids love to play in swimming pools?

Of course, they do!

Heck, a lot of adults do, too!

But, there’s a time and a place to let loose in the water…and there’s a time to keep it down.

You’re about to hear from a homeowner who is fed up beyond belief because their next door neighbor hosts pool parties almost every day that feature hours upon hours of screaming children.

Sounds like fun, huh?

Let’s take a look at what they’re dealing with…

Screaming kids in pool 6-7 days a week for hours and hours at a time. “I bought my first home March 2024 and shortly after moving in is when all this started. Their pool is positioned close to the shared block wall between our backyards.

This already sounds annoying…

The grandchildren of my neighbors are in the pool screaming all day and into the evening. It’s more like a screeching though. I mean it actually sounds like someone is really getting hurt over there. I had two roommates and their bedrooms were on that side of the house about 10 feet from the wall. They said it didn’t bother them that much but one of them was in poor health and he would come home and try to take a nap after work with all that screaming going on. And it’s clearly audible from inside with the windows closed. There was some other problems with the roommates and they moved out but I can’t help but think the noise was a factor.

They’re having a really hard time with this…

I’ve since made one of those bedrooms into an office but I guess I shouldn’t have because I can’t really get any work done while the screaming is going on. I’ve talked to them multiple times about how loud it is and they just deny they’re being loud. I’ve recently told them I’m going to start documenting the screaming and parties, yes they also have parties now that happen about once or twice a week. This is a newer trend that has started this summer. And I told them I plan on filing a lawsuit if they cannot keep it down. Honestly I’m all for having the grandchildren over and letting them have fun if it wasn’t every day. But it is every day. For long periods of time. Is there anything else I can do to improve the situation?

They’re not sure what to do next…

My house is kind of a fixer upper, it can be really discouraging to put so much money and effort in repairs and improvements while I know I’ll never be happy living next to these people. I’m also very mindful of the noise coming from the work done on my home. The loudest thing by far has been the tile saw before I even moved in and I know these loud neighbors weren’t even here for that. They were actually the first people I met on the street. They were packing their travel trailer the first time I came “home” after closing. Kind of cold and awkward first impression from them but didn’t think much of it because I was so excited. What a nightmare they’ve turned into. When it gets too cold for the pool, there’s a play set on the other side of the yard and the screaming moves over there. It’s still very audible even from inside my house but it’s better. I’ve talked to the neighbor on that side and she literally can’t stand them. They look into her yard and accuse her of all sorts of bizarre things and have even called the police on her… yes the loud neighbors are the ones calling the police on her. Looking forward to the replies and suggestions, thank you!”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

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If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

And this person shared their thoughts.

I don’t know about you, but this would make me lose my marbles!

Once in a while is okay, but this is too much!

Maybe they should ask their neighbor to keep the kids quiet…?

They’ve had just about enough of this nonstop noise!