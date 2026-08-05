His Coworker’s Behavior Kept Escalating—Until He Had No Choice But To Seek Legal Help

Some workplaces will really keep you entertained through out!

This employee shares how his office made him contact a lawyer for his safety!

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Farm Animals Okay, I tried but I can’t make farm animals work in this tale. But, whatev… Background: I am/was a nerdy code geek. Most content to sit in my corner, typing furiously at my keyboard and ignoring people.

He explains how things generally work…

Through some underhanded political shenanigans (and outright blackmail) my current boss, who was amazing, was forced to give me over to $Boss to work tech support. Because I kicked and screamed all the way, company policy dictated that I must accept the transfer, but would be rewarded with a hefty raise in pay. No one in the company saw any problem at all with a code geek doing tech support. Same thing, right? Now I’m working in a position I am not trained for, but I’m making much more money than my co-workers. My direct supervisor ($DS), whom I liked, reported to $Boss. When the time came to hire a new tech, $DS managed it as a team enterprise, as we would all have to work with the new hire. $DS settled on $CTG. I vehemently protested this (important later).

He could already sense something…

There were red flags in his resume (which $CGT later confessed he paid Big Bucks to have professionally done), and he had an slimy personality. Shortly after hiring $CTG, $DS moved on to another company. I was offered the responsibilities of $DS without the title, of course, but with another small bump in pay. Since I knew that the company had no intention of filling this vacant position, therefore I would become the de facto lead anyway (as the highest earner), I agreed. That’s how I became supervisor in a field where I had little training, and no desire to work long term. Important to note, too, that I wasn’t a People person. I liked Silly Users well enough, as they didn’t know any better. I was not tolerant of people on my team who didn’t pull their weight. As in, I was apt to rain hellfire down on those who did Stupid Things.

UH OH…

The Last Straw By this time, things are not good between $Me and $CTG. Every time I take a complaint about $CTG to $Boss, the conversation goes something like this: $Me: $CTG has messed up… $Boss: You need to train him. After all, you were part of the team that hired him, so there must be something there you liked. $Me: (frustrated) I’ve tried. It’s not working. $Boss: Well, document everything. Each time you train him. Each time he makes a mistake. We need a paper trail before we can consider changing his job.

Things get worse!

I am now documenting everything. I am talking to HR about things I can do to give him some additional training. I am giving him formal written reprimands for his mess-ups. Which he does not like at all, and often ends with him screaming at me. $CTG is definitely feeling the pressure. It’s so bad that every time $CTG gets close to the firing line, he files a Workers Comp claim. This takes the pressure off. Legal and HR won’t fire someone as long as the claim is open. I won’t list the types of claims $CTG filed because they are so utterly ridiculous that no one else in the history of the world could have possibly filed similar claims. When $CTG’s last claim is finally resolved, he immediately opens a complaint of Sexual Harassment and Hostile Workforce Environment, targeted at…guess who? Yep. $Me.

That’s INSANE!

I am not supposed to know about this, but you know how workplaces are. It didn’t take me long to find out. I’m beginning to worry about my future employment…and the stain this might leave on my resume. I am told that (1) I cannot raise my voice to $CTG and (2) I cannot, under any circumstances, talk to HR about $CTG any longer. Any concerns I have, I must report directly to $Boss. One day, $CTG does something so outrageous that I lose my cool. I raise my voice. About 3 words in…I caught myself and shut my mouth. Then I just turned on my heel and walked into $Boss’ office. I report what I did. Then I go get a lawyer. I’m sweating bullets. The only saving grace in this is that no one else saw this incident. So it’s my word against his, but I’m not gonna lie. I raised my voice. My lawyer says this is not a big deal. He explains my rights to me. Tells me to be cool and let it all blow over. $Boss finds out I’m talking to a lawyer about this BS. $Boss reports this to HR. HR and Legal lose their cool because I’m not supposed to know about this investigation.

Things got pretty heated up between them!

I am summoned to HR, where I am ambushed by Legal and spend a grueling 2 hours under questioning. Honestly, guys, if I hadn’t talked to a lawyer beforehand and therefore, knew exactly what I was required/not required to answer, I think I would have been toast. Burnt toast. The Outcome A week or two later, I am called into Legal again. They want to talk about my recent interactions with $CTG. I think they want to talk about the day I raised my voice, but that’s not it. They are trying to get me to talk about $CTG and something that supposedly happened, but I don’t have a clue. They ask me to recount all the recent personal conversations I’ve had with $CTG. This isn’t hard because there aren’t many. I’m trying not to say anything to $CTG that isn’t strictly work-related. I’m trying not to be alone with him, either. The only thing that sticks out in my mind is this creepy, kinda veiled threat I got from him. One random day, he walks up to my desk.

They were being super weird about this…

$CTG: That’s a nice house you live in. $Me: What?? $CTG: Yeah, you’re living over in co-worker’s neighborhood. $ME: What?? $CTG: I helped him move last weekend. You know he’s living right down the street from you? $Me: What makes you think that’s my house? $CTG: Because your car was parked in the driveway. You know, that (goes on to describe my vehicle in great detail). Then after that conversation and before I was summoned to Legal, someone egged my car. While it was sitting in my driveway. I live in a fairly nice neighborhood, but things like this happen now and again. Usually though, it’s random kids driving through on a Saturday night and throwing eggs from moving cars. This time, no one else got hit and mine wasn’t in the street. It was in my driveway. So, I’m a little freaked out…

He was not expecting that!

After I recount the creepy conversation to Legal, I reluctantly mention the egging. But I say, there’s no proof of anything and I’m not accusing anyone of anything. I don’t want to give them anything to say I’m lying or being vindictive or biased. I’m thinking this will backfire on me. Much to my surprise, Legal gets visibly upset. Abruptly terminates the meeting. A couple of days later, I get called into $Boss’ office. It’s about 3 in the afternoon. $Boss: At 4pm, two armed LEOs will be here to escort $CTG out of the office. As soon as they arrive, I want you to lock him out of the network. $Me: Wha….?

Finally the cherry on top.

$Boss: Don’t say anything to him. Don’t even look at him. Don’t say a word to anyone else. $Me: Okay. $Boss: Go to you office. No matter what happens, don’t leave your desk. We are hoping this goes smoothly, but we don’t know what he will do. I go sit in my office. At 4pm two policemen walk down the hall. They collect $CTG and escort him out. I never saw him again.

AWESOME! This sounds like a lot of drama at work!

This man is not to be messed with at work.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows there is some relevance here!

This user thinks all of this is way better than what they expected..

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

This user knows some people are absolutely insane!

This user wonders what could be so bad that they had to involve a lawyer!

Somebody really has a dramatic workplace!

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