He Said Something About The Dog Barking—Then The Owner Got Confrontational

If you learn anything from today’s story, it’s that some people take life just a bit too seriously…

And that’s not good for anyone!

If you don’t lighten up and let things roll off your back, you’re gonna be in for a long, frustrating life.

Trust me on this one, okay?

Check out what this guy had to say about a woman who got offended and a bit aggressive when she thought that he insulted her dog.

Seriously.

Let’s take a look!

Lady ran me off the road while jogging (I blurted something to myself about her dog). “While jogging on public streets, a yappy dog startled me. I blurted out something like “stupid dog” or something, to myself.

This is kind of hilarious…

About 20 minutes later, a vehicle comes over to my side of the street and a lady says “did you say something derogatory to my dog?” Again, I just blurted something out at a conversation level – she would not have been able to hear me I assume and I saw no one around anyway – just a a yappy dog running along a fence line near the street.

And it’s also very weird…

So I guess with the lag in time she watched a video from a home camera or something. I ignored her but she persisted, and I had to get off the street because she kept moving her vehicle closer to me. In hindsight, I should have turned to jog the other way.”

Check out how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And another individual weighed in.

This poor dog!

He’s probably secretly wishing that he had a different owner.

And I don’t think this guy really did anything wrong…do you?

This lady was pretty upset that her dog was insulted!