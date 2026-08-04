Tired of Her Boyfriend’s Body-Shaming Comments, a Woman Delivers the Ultimate Reality Check

Isn’t it amazing when you deal with someone who can really dish it out…

But they can’t take it?!?!

It seems pretty ridiculous and borderline embarrassing when people act this way, but you see it all the time.

And this woman has quite a story to tell..

Check out what she had to say about why she decided to fight fire with fire with her husband…and he didn’t take it too well…

Let’s take a look!

AITA for calling my significant other fat when he repeatedly called me fat? “I gained 50 pounds due to a medication. I underwent 2 different surgeries and had serious trouble sleeping.

What a guy…

My significant other said I was making “excuses” for being fat. I love that I lost 25 pounds so far. He has repeatedly called me fat and said my weight embarrassed him in public. He called me fat again last night, this time highlighting my belly, arms, and neck.

She gave it right back to him!

I told him he also gained weight and he admitted to letting himself go because his wife (me) is fat. I called him fat and he got upset. I’m not happy that I called him fat but he’s been calling me fat for a while now even though I’m working hard as a demon to lose weight. AITA?”

And this is what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teenager whose family thinks she’s selfish for wanting to help plan her own sweet 16.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, one thing is for sure…

This woman is married to a total jerk!

She needs to drop this zero and move on with her life!