Losing His Dream Night Shift Job in Week One Forced One Man to Face His Bad Habits

Finding a job that actually feels manageable is rare enough on its own, and one man thought he’d finally landed one when a gas station offered him the night shift out of nowhere.

The setup seemed ideal, minimal interaction, ten hours to restock and handle the occasional late-night customer, work he genuinely wanted to do well.

Struggling with anxiety, a scattered mind, and difficulty focusing without medication, he tried to keep his hours manageable to avoid becoming overwhelmed, hoping the quiet, low-pressure environment would finally be the right fit.

Instead, he was quickly fired before completing his first full week, a result that’s left him questioning not just this job, but whether any job will ever actually work for him.

Keep reading for the full story.

I got let go from the easiest job ive ever had. I got a job randomly at a gas station who wanted me for the night shift. It was literally a dream come true for me, but I somehow managed to mess that up too.

This employee is very honest about his shortcomings.

I’m not the best employee. I get nervous and anxious and I try to limit my hours so I don’t get overwhelmed. I make mistakes constantly because my mind is scattered and I can’t focus without help.

To him, the format of this job perfectly fit his needs.

I just wanted a job where no one would talk to me or bother me and all I had to do was complete my tasks. 10 hours was plenty of time to restock the store and deal with the few late night customers.

Now he’s feeling really down.

Apparently I wasn’t even good enough for that, because they let me go before my first week was up. What the heck am I supposed to do if I can’t even manage a job that I ‘like’?

Getting fired is always a tough thing to come to grips with.

What did Reddit have to say?

Many people struggle with work, but it’s still important to find ways to cope with it.

The honest truth is that when managing money is the most important responsibility you have, you can’t really afford to mess up that part of the job.

This user shares a job they think could be manageable.

Maybe he needs to start prioritizing his mental health before the job search.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Losing a job this fast doesn’t automatically mean something is fundamentally wrong with him, it might just mean this particular role, manager, or set of expectations wasn’t actually the fit it appeared to be on paper.

Struggling with anxiety and focus is real and it’s worth taking seriously. It’s clear that this man’s mental health deserves a lot more attention than it’s currently getting.

Improving his outlook on life and his career prospects should take priority before he jumps into another job.

You have to set yourself up for success, even if it means taking a few steps back.

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