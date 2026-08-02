Hotel Guest Exploded Over A Leaking Sink—Then Left A Brutal Review Even After Getting A New Room

One lesson I’ve learned in my life is that kindness goes a long way.

If you’re stuck in a tough situation, be nice.

If someone asks you for help, be nice.

And even if you’re at the end of your rope and you’re about to lose your mind…well, try to be nice.

But whatever you do, don’t be like the woman in this story!

Because nobody wants to deal with the likes of her.

Take a look at what the hotel worker in this story had to say about what happened when the hotel guest went ballistic because of a water leak.

Happiness is a choice. “Part of customer service, at least according to the “professionals” who create the training material for the craft, insist that it is your job as a service worker to make people happy. That is always the goal, and you are to do everything in your power to achieve it.

Well, that’s a good question…

Okay, and what about the times when you do that and the customer is still unhappy? At what point does it become a personal responsibility on their part? Herein lies the crux of this story. A older couple checked-in and about 15 minutes later, there was quite the kerfuffle.

There was an actual problem.

The husband was the first to phone us. He was annoyed, but calm, stating: “There seems to be something wrong with our sink. A little water is coming out from underneath.” Engineering was dispatched immediately and arrived within just a few minutes. As the crew was working, another call from the same room comes in. Now, it was the wife. If she could concentrate her rage into heat, perhaps she could’ve dried up the water. She was seething, and consequently, screeching out of the receiver at me like a ticked off tetradactyl.

Yikes…

I was trying to ask to her to calm down and to please speak to me properly: I was immediately accused of being rude as a result. She then followed up by demanding my name: “So I can report you immediately!!” I tried to reel her back, asking if my team was in their room. She confirmed as such, but then yelled: “They don’t know what they’re doing! This is HORRIBLE SERVICE! I can’t believe you people would do this to us!” There was a little more back and forth before the conversation violently ended. “Vanilla”, my colleague, was the one that checked them in and she was now fired up herself due to how the wife berated me. She took the reins are marched down to their room to get things in order. She already prepared a new key packet for a room not too far away, and it was the ‘premium’ room type on top of that.

Jeez lady, give it a rest.

As Vanilla approached the door, which was cracked open, she could hear the wife wailing about how: “They can’t treat us like this!” Vanilla respectfully, but firmly, reintroduced herself saying: “Alrighty folks, I just checked you in. What’s all the fuss about?” She, of course, knew the situation, but wanted to give the couple (primarily the wife) a chance to have a more civil discussion. The wife nearly went off the handle again before Vanilla, ever sharp with her people skills, was able to wrangle her into a more somber state. There was no question to the fact that the wife was taking this whole thing not only to heart, but as a personal slight.

In other words, she was determined to play the victim.

This is not a big deal at all…

The “flood”, as she described the issue in the bathroom as, was present, but not nearly as dramatic as she was making it out to be. And, the maintenance team was very much working on it. Nevertheless, Vanilla scooped up the husband and showed him to the next room a few doors down. He kept his composure throughout the ordeal and really lightened up once he saw the new room. He thanked Vanilla, and then collected his wife to make the move. There was no further correspondence from them for the rest of the day.

But it wasn’t over.

About two days later (which was a day after their departure), the wife left a review with us. She not only dinged us with a low score, but she opened with how: “The front desk staff here needs some serious help! They do not know how to treat guests!” She further continued, saying: “We had to call several times after our bathroom began to flood. They sent maintenance and they didn’t know what they were doing. After much pleading, they finally switched our room. But, this whole thing took an hour! Such a horrible way to start our stay!”

These were all LIES.

Dear readers, they weren’t even on property for an hour by the time they got to their second room. Her “several calls” were just two; the second of which she initiated, again, mere minutes after her husband already brought the issue to our attention and Maintenance was in their room. Not only that, while she may have been upset we didn’t immediately offer a room move, they made no indication that’s what they wanted. We asked if Maintenance could be sent up and they agreed to that. The room move was then followed up with due to the fact that the wife was clearly impatient. Nevertheless, it goes to show how even a situation that was seemingly resolved when all was said in done was still taken as a massive failure on our part by this particular guest. But, hey, what-are-ya-gonna-do-about-it?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person asked a question.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a researcher who complained about being excluded from a trip only to watch the university cancel the whole thing.

And another person chimed in.

Don’t sweat the small stuff, people!

Or else you’ll end up like this lady and you’ll flip out and be rude about everything.

It’s not worth it!

This lady was determined to cause trouble for these workers no matter what.