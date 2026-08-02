“I Did the Math”: Woman Reaches Breaking Point When Roommate’s Mom Accuses Her of Stealing Money

Money matters can quickly make simple things complicated.

This woman recently renewed the lease because her roommate decided to move out. Before she did, their landlord gave them a rent credit for an air conditioning issue, so she split the cost between the two of them. Then, she received an unexpected email that left her confused and hurt.

This story is one of those awkward roommate situations where a small financial misunderstanding turns into a much bigger conflict. Read the full story below.

AITA for splitting the $350 credit on our rent. Hi, I’m 25F, who lives with 23F. She is moving out and I renewed the lease. For weeks, our air conditioning was leaking water and didn’t work at all. When it was finally fixed, our landlord gave us a credit on next month’s rent. I send my half and didnt think about it much.

This woman received an email from her roommate’s mother.

Then today, I received this email from her mother. The credit for the water wasn’t $350 divided by 2. (My roomate) bought a mop for $30, which the andlord reimbursing her for. So your credit on the rent was $160, not $175. There is $15 due and I assume you don’t want to have a late fee of $50 for $15. We will be moving her out on the 31st of July. I hope that you are not in the apartment when we do so.

She told her roommate she felt hurt by the email.

I apologized and paid the $15. I also texted my roommate and told her that this message hurt my feelings. And I don’t understand why she’s saying I cant be in the apartment. She said her mom was angry that I split the credit. She thought I was taking advantage of her daughter. Which is stupid because she doesn’t even pay her own rent.

Honestly, the situation could have been handled in a kinder way. I think a simple but clear conversation would have avoided the misunderstanding without making OP feel unwelcome in her own home. Sometimes, the way a message is delivered hurts more than the issue itself.

Let’s read the comments of other Redditors on this story.

Here’s an honest take.

This user shares some useful advice.

Here’s what this one would do.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

This one makes good sense.

And lastly, another one chimes in.

Sharing expenses doesn’t automatically mean someone is taking advantage.

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