Employee Reported His Manager After She Forged A Coworker’s Signature—Then She Started Targeting Him

It’s a huge relief when someone finally takes a workplace complaint seriously.

One employee had almost given up hope after spending six miserable months under a manager who made every day harder.

At first, the woman seemed friendly, but that changed after she got caught forging a coworker’s signature.

Soon, she started turning her frustration toward the employee and dragging her into hostile meetings.

So, the employee reported everything to HR and security.

Read on to see how it all went down.

I reported my narc manager and they actually removed her Today my department was called in to an emergency meeting and informed that our manager would be removed and transferred to another department, though sadly not fired. Many of my coworkers were shocked and upset, but I was just happy and relieved. She has made the last six months miserable for me. When she first became my manager, she seemed very friendly and warm, but also intense and prone to gossiping.

The manager was not above making up stories or committing crimes.

However, she also made some outrageous claims. She said she had won an Olympic gold medal in Taekwondo, that she was the mastermind behind a high-profile robbery, and that a female coworker made sexual advances toward her boyfriend because he was so good-looking. A few months ago, she forged a coworker’s signature on a document.

He’s just happy she’s gone.

She was found out (by the coworker) and became super stressed. She started dragging me into meetings and verbally attacking me about everything and anything. She accused me of being a monster that nobody wants to work with. Eventually, I had it and reported her to HR and her forging of signatures to the security department. I work at a government agency in Sweden, so there is a code of conduct, etc. I am super happy anyway. Never thought this would happen. I guess it is quite rare that a manager is fired/removed.

Wow! It sounds like she definitely needed to go.

Let’s see what that folks over at Reddit think.

This is often true.

Everyone is probably happy she’s gone.

Exactly!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

Good thought.

Good for him for finally speaking up.

Reporting a manager can feel risky, especially when everyone else seems willing to put up with the behavior.

Thankfully, HR took the complaint seriously and removed her from the department.

And while she may not have gotten fired, at least the employees she targeted can finally breathe a little easier.

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