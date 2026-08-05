“It’s 2 AM Again”: Homeowner Reaches Boiling Point Over Neighbors’ Unstoppable Backyard Parties

Hard neighbors are hard to come by these days!

Because if you’ve spent any time whatsoever on social media, you’re well aware that a whole lot of folks out there are not exactly getting along with the folks who live around them these days.

In fact, some people seem about ready to rip their hair out because they’re so frustrated!

In today’s story, a homeowner opened up about how the people who rented the house by them are driving them crazy.

Read on and see what you think about what they’re dealing with.

Night BBQs. “I used to have the nicest neighbor until he sold his home to people who chose to use the home as an investment property and rent it out. The people who rented it…

This is gonna be interesting…

To start, I cannot tell you who actually lives there. It’s a 3 bedroom home and I think at least 4-6 kids live in the home? Possibly 4-6 adults. Then rotating people here and there. There are new cars/people coming and going at all hours. Why does this matter?

They’re concerned about this…

I don’t actually really know who my neighbors are, who’s renting the house. They do things around the house at night almost exclusively. I’ve seen them carrying in drywall at 11 pm. Garbage is dumped and sorted at midnight (they keep their bins right under my bedroom window). Multiple bins of glass bottles being dumped and sorted (mostly beer) in the middle of the night.

And these people are gross!

They don’t have lids on the outside garbage and it gets all over the place. I am constantly cleaning my yard because of their garbage. They store food in an outdoor shed that has no closing doors. I’ve seen them butcher meat on the cement steps in their yard and leave whatever is cut off there (one window directly overlooks their yard) and dump something smelly outside. I’m terrified I will get mice.

Good grief…

Their children and the ones that visit have taken to kicking soccer and basketballs at my fence. They’ve already broken one slat. When I asked them to stop I got blank looks and then an hour later they were doing it again. The new thing is nightly bbqs. Last week’s was in Sunday, started at 8 pm. My town has a noise ordinance that’s starts at 10 pm. I tried to be patient and they went in at 11 pm. Ok.

This is a nightmare…

This Friday’s started at 10 pm. It’s 11 pm. Screaming kids, blasting radio. I don’t want to be a jerk and call the cops, but at the same time, who does this?? Really not sure what to do. This cannot become a weekly thing…my nerves won’t take it. Quite honestly, I’m also afraid if I say/do anything there would be retribution. Do I call and report the noise or suck it up and just be miserable?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual offered a piece of advice.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, this is pretty annoying, huh?

And it just goes to show you…

Having good neighbors is increasingly rare these days!

They need to try to get these folks evicted!