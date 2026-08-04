Noise Conflict Escalates: A Man Claims His Neighbor Targeted His Car in Retaliation

Wow…

I understand getting upset with your neighbors about various things, but, as I’m sure you’re well aware, some folks take things WAY too far.

And some of them even resort to things that are 100% illegal when they feel like they’ve been slighted in some way.

In today’s story, a man talked about why he believes that his neighbor vandalized his car…and he’s pretty upset about it.

Read on and see what you think.

Two Months in and My Neighbor Paid Someone to Damage My Car. “I moved into a great place in a good-ish neighborhood for a really really good price. One neighbor who’s lived in his house for 33 years says that the last tenants were there for 5 years. It’s a duplex and I share with my other neighbor – I’ll call him DA.

Oh, DA…

DA is the problem. He’s texted me a few times complaining about noise, particularly my TV. His texts are fairly aggressive but when I respond politely he says something along the lines of “it’s all good man, I’m not complaining, I want you to be comfortable.” We’ll go through a few days of being decent, bringing in each other’s trash cans and then boom “if you got an issue with me say it now, ten toes up ten toes down, we don’t ever gotta speak again.”

This guy is weird…

I’m hella confused and confront him in person, we squash it. Have no idea why he even sent that message, I was literally gone for 2 weeks cat sitting. Most recently, my subwoofer has been an issue, I unplugged it after he complained followed by a “nah man, don’t unplug it I want you to be comfortable” etc etc. I unplug it anyway just to squash any potential issue. I’ve also have 3 layers of moving blankets on our shared wall to help mitigate any echo. The next morning he complained about the sound again even though my subwoofer is unplugged and I didn’t turn the TV on that morning AT ALL. After he told me that I don’t take accountability, I stopped responding.

Whoa!

A few days later, my tires are slashed and my car window is busted. Neighbor of 33 years thinks it’s him and the neighbor another door down says my duplex neighbor has offered him money to do this to the last tenants. I’ve notified the landlord, filed a police report, and have a full security system being installed in the coming days. I refuse to let him bully me into moving out of a place where rent is the cheapest you’ll ever find in Atlanta. I’m not sure what other measures I can take to deter his insanity outside of beating him up with a bat. What would you do?”

Here’s what folks had to say about this story on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

Well, this is NUTS.

And this neighbor has some serious to work out.

It might be time to get the police involved.

This guy’s neighbor stepped WAY over the line!