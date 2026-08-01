“Main Character Energy”: Unhinged Bride Demands Coworkers Focus on Her Wedding at Work

It’s the cordial thing to do to politely celebrate or acknowledge a major life milestone for a coworker. Though the unwritten etiquette is that C-suite should generally be taking care of those below them…

What would you do if an executive level employee was strong-arming your whole office for wedding funds? One woman recently shared an insanely cringeworthy story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Executive-level colleague is begging for money from the office

I work at a marketing firm’s satellite office, so there are 15 of us consistently in the office.

Coworker (“A”) is a VP, and she has one direct report within our office (the rest work within our company’s HQ office).

She is getting married, and for the last 3 months, has been dropping hints to her direct-report (“B”) that she wants the office to raise money for her.

That’s not exactly how that works.

She is one of 4 executives who work from our office, and the rest of us get paid significantly less than her.

About 4 months ago, A got removed from a big client account after a timing issue outside of her control came up.

This client is known for sending money or gifts to employees who work on their accounts when they get married or have a baby.

It’s unfortunate, but these things do happen.

A has mentioned to B multiple times that she thinks our office should fundraise for her since she won’t get a gift from the client now, and she “feels she’s owed it”.

Our office is small, most employees have kids, I’m planning my own wedding and a lot of us just do not have any money to donate.

If this was a one-off mention, I wouldn’t be so bothered by it, but B has mentioned that A has brought this up at least 5 different times.

She can get a wedding but she can’t get a hint.

B is uncomfortable with asking people for money on behalf of A, but is afraid if she doesn’t, there will be some sort of retaliation.

It just feels tacky to constantly ask someone you know makes significantly less than you to collect money on your behalf.

We also have a lot of projects activating soon, so most of our office is heads-down or traveling and I’m not sure how many would even be available for festivities.

Not to mention it’s not part of the job description.

It’s just frustrating that she’s begging like this, when she’s made it clear that her fiance also has a very high paying job.

She also has gushed about how her parents gifted them money for the wedding that they weren’t expecting and they don’t have to go into any debt for their wedding.

Maybe I’m being oversensitive to this, but god, it gives me the ick.

This whole situation is unparalleled levels of cringe. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in here.

The comments section was more than slightly appalled.



Though there was some empathy to be found.



One person offered a practical solution.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

Others were not as sympathetic.



But someone else broke it down, plain and simple.



The only thing that’s going to last forever here is their resentment of her.