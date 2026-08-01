Arthritis Kept Her From Making A Blanket For Her New Granddaughter—Then Her Son Asked For The One She Made For His Stillborn Daughter

Handmade gifts are precious. But when family is involved, they can also cause jealousy.

In this case, a grandmother made blankets by hand for each of her grandchildren over the years, and they’re something precious that the kids still use.

But her newest grandchild still doesn’t have one.

Her son recently remarried, and his wife already had a 10-year-old daughter. It’s complicated because when her son asked her to make her one of the blankets, she had to say no.

Not because she didn’t care about the girl, but because arthritis has made sewing difficult.

Then her son suggested something else: giving the girl a blanket she had made years ago for another grandchild who was never able to use it.

And that’s when things became more serious.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not making my new grandkid a homemade blanket and not giving her one already made My son remarried around 6 months ago and my new DIL already had a daughter named Becky. Becky is 10 and overall is a sweet girl. When each of the grandkids were born, I made a big blanket for all of them. The size of a twin bed. I spent a lot of time and effort on all of them. I know most of the kids still use them often. The last one I made was 6 years ago and I struggled to make it.

And she doesn’t feel excited to make another one.

My son asked me to make a blanket for Becky. I told him no because of my arthritis in my hands and I have trouble sowing now. He asked if I would be willing to give her the one that I made for his sister’s child. My daughter had a stillbirth, so the blanket was never used. I told him no, that that blanket was meant for someone else and it feels wrong to give to someone it wasn’t intended for.

But they don’t understand.

I thought that was the end of it but I got a call from my DIL, and she was angry. She claims I am not seeing her kid as my grandkid and I should be stepping up. I told her I can’t make a blanket and she told me to give the old one to her daughter. I told her no. She is mad and I am kinda mad. My son told me to just give her the blanket or I won’t see the kids. AITA?

They’re treating her like a slave who needs to do what they demand or else. Ridiculous.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

An idea.

They need to understand this.

Another reader chimes in.

Something to consider.

Her daughter-in-law could feel hurt by this (since she clearly associates it with not feeling welcomed in the family) and still deal with it way better. Waaay better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.

They should have the sensibility to understand that there’s a lot more to this particular blanket than just fabric and a few hours of sewing.

First of all, the blanket was made for a child who was lost before she ever got the chance to use it. It has sentimental value and a lot of it. It’s not just a spare blanket.

Plus, she already explained that she physically can’t comfortably make another one. And she should feel that it’s okay to say no, and feel that she will still be loved anyway.

This is where new traditions could grow. They just need a little empathy and some creativity. Oh, and common sense.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter. Read Story →