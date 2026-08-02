Exhausted Resident Seeks Escape After Endless Attempts to Stop Roommate’s Noise and Mess Fail02

It’s mind boggling how many people don’t care how their actions affect others.

Unfortunately, many of those people live with others.

See why you need to make a plan to move ASAP.

Constant sound

Every single day, from late morning to 1-2am at night my roommate is constantly in voice chat. Hours of conversation and singing and I can hear everything! It doesn’t stop!

I would have said what she is about to say, but I’d do it every day.

They get significantly louder at night, too, even though I’ve made it clear I don’t care what they do during the day, but to keep it down when people are trying to sleep at night. They say, yes okay, but keep on doing the same behaviour. It is like vacant minded noise vomit.

It gets worse. Maybe get her some paper plates.

The only time I can get to sleep is in the early hours of the morning, until i have to wake up for work or study pretty soon after. I’m so tired. I can’t think, i’m so exhausted. At least they’re not leaving feces smeared around in the bathroom, right? They still wont clean anything else though, even though we’ve helped them and tried to make it easier for them.

Looks like someone else needs to step in. I’d want to get out that lease.

They also get constant Uber Eats, which would be fine if they weren’t accumulating huge piles of old takeaway and food bags in their room with roaches. I am this close to losing my mind. Social workers who manage the house won’t do anything. Talking to them does nothing. I’m running out of options here, and honestly, throwing the console or the housemate out the window is looking really bloody appealing.

Here is what folks are saying.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

Stereotype, much? From what I’ve read many folks addicted to gaming have social anxiety and only feel comfortable talking to people online.

Please don’t do this! What will this accomplish?

Roommate’s nerves are frayed because of the constant noise and mess left by the person he lives with.

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