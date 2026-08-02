“Rules Are Rules”: Company Refuses Him a $5 Parking Permit, Ends Up Paying His Daily Taxi Bill Instead

Some companies really don’t think their decisions through very well. To be fair, employees don’t always think their decisions through very well either. What’s interesting is when the company gets their way and the employee doesn’t, but it actually works out in the employee’s favor.

That’s exactly what ended up happening in this story, but in the beginning, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to work out that way at all. Instead it seems like the commute to and from work is going to be a nightmare.

Instead, the company realizes that they messed up so badly that they want to give the employee what he wanted originally after all. But the employee is too smart for that!

Keep reading for all the details.

No Parking Permit? You’ll pay for that mistake… I am a shift worker in a city in the UK. My employer has limited parking and staff parking is by permit only. This permit is paid for out of wages at a fixed percent (it’s less than 1%) of our wages.

OP applied for a permit.

When you are going through the onboarding process you are given the opportunity to apply for one of these permits. As part of the application process you are asked what your public transport journey time is. I applied for one with my 90min journey team each way. Driving easily cuts this in half.

But OP did not get a permit.

My shift pattern is either normal day shifts, night shifts or late shifts which finish after midnight and are also the vast majority of my shifts. The organisation also has a policy of paying for taxis home for any employee finishing after midnight as public transport after this time is very limited. I was declined for a permit for reasons which are not at all clear. They do not publish the criteria for acceptance or rejection.

The company regrets not giving OP a permit.

I therefore get public transport to work at a relatively token cost to me and for most of my shifts they pay for a taxi home which each time costs the same amount as I would pay them in a month for a parking permit. I have since been offered a permit when management realised I was costing them on most of my shifts. I declined as I quite like the arrangement.

I agree that it would be awesome to be driven home instead of having to drive and pay for a parking permit!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It sounds pretty nice!

It really is better this way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

Here’s an interesting idea!

Exactly!

Having someone drive you home at night sounds pretty good! They definitely didn’t factor that cost into their decision when they were deciding who should get a parking permit!

That worked out really well!

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