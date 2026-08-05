She Refused to Sign Off on “AI Slop.” Her Family Accused Her of Sabotaging a Charity Fundraiser.

Protecting a professional reputation shouldn’t require a multi-hour argument with your own mother, yet that’s exactly where one graphic designer ended up over a charity fundraising poster.

She managed all the social media content for a local charity where her mother worked as fundraising coordinator, and when the new campaign needed a poster, her mother specifically requested it be AI-generated because she liked the visual style.

Despite having real design credentials and a full-time career built on this exact skill, her objection was treated as stubbornness rather than a legitimate professional concern about AI content being tied publicly to her name.

The standoff dragged on for hours until she finally suggested her mother make the AI poster herself and take public credit for it, an offer that didn’t cool things down at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to make an AI poster for my mother/community group I (23F) and my mom (46F) are both members of a local community charity in my area. I handle all the social media content for our group. My mom is our fundraising coordinator of the group. We’re launching a new campaign for fundraising, and my mom has asked me to make a poster to raise awareness of this.

She had a very strange request that caught the young woman off guard.

However, she has specified it HAS to be an AI poster. Her reason for this is she “likes the AI format and colours.”

This request was against pretty much everything she believes in.

Now I am staunchly against AI. I went to college for business and marketing, and part of my full time job includes creating posters and graphic designs for businesses. I am more than capable of making a perfectly suitable poster for the group without needing to use AI.

She worries what churning out AI slop would do to the professional reputation she’s worked so hard to build.

I also don’t want to use AI because a majority of people following the page know it’s me that handles the social media content and graphic design, and I’m worried it may have an effect on my reputation for graphic design around my area.

Now her mom is blaming her and refuses to see her side at all.

My mom has said I’m being an AH for not just “sucking it up” and doing it how she wants it done, and that she is the fundraising coordinator, so her say goes as it’s “her campaign.” I’m trying to explain that if she just tells me what she wants on the poster, I’m more than capable of making a decent one that gets the point across without having to use AI.

This isn’t a topic this young woman is willing to compromise on, which has set the stage for a never-ending conglict.

This is a hill to die on for me, and we’ve been non stop arguing about this for hours now. I’ve said if she wants to make an AI poster so badly, she can create it and attach her name to it publicly, which may be a bit extreme on my behalf. AITAH for not caving this one time and just doing it how she wants?

It’s important to stand up for what you believe in, even when it gets hard.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks this designer is right to put her foot down.

It’s the small moments of rebellion like these that truly make a difference.

If her mother wants to use AI so bad, why can’t she just make the poster herself?

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Depending on AI might actually hurt the cause her mother is trying so hard to support.

A professional reputation built over years of actual training and paid work isn’t something anyone should be expected to risk over a single poster, especially when a perfectly capable alternative was offered repeatedly.

This designer was more than happy to make the poster herself, but for her mother, that wasn’t good enough.

Choosing AI slop over your own daughter’s talents is just plain insulting.

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