The Same Car Has Been in a Visitor Parking Spot at His Complex for Three Weeks — He’s Not Sure What He Can Do About It

Imagine living in an apartment complex where you only have one assigned parking spot, but between you and your partner, you have two cars. You might imagine that finding somewhere to park the second car could get complicated at times.

What would you do if you noticed that the same car had been parked in a visitor spot next to your assigned parking spot for three weeks without moving? Would you mind your own business or report the car?

In this story, one man is pretty frustrated about this situation. While it’s not a really big deal, it bothers him so much that he wants to report it.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Cars Unused in Visitors Spots So at my complex parking is really scarce. They made a decently sized, multi room complex with a tiny parking lot. (Not surprised.) Each person has one spot assigned and they don’t offer one to be bought or rented so we have to use visitors spots.

Parking can be difficult when you have more than one car.

I let my gf park in our spot so when I get home I have to find a visitors spot. Often I have to park on the street because visitors spots are full, but there are also sometimes no spots to park on the street at all, since we are surrounded by other apartments with similar problems resulting and me and other tenants having to park in one of the two spots named “office” All of this is understandable, we are all just people trying to live in a crowded space.

This is odd.

However, there is one car that has now not moved for 3 weeks from a visitors spot. I texted my landlord a week ago and he hasn’t replied. He has two other places he manages so I don’t think he’s just being a jerk. I’m not obsessed and haven’t been taking tons of photos ajd stuff, but between me and my girlfriend we have never once seen the car move and one of us is almost always home. We tend to look and I have her check before I get home to know if I should just go straight to the street or not. We also check and see it a lot because it’s right next to our assigned space.

He’s wondering what he should do.

Is it worth following up? Has anyone had this issue and / or had a landlord be able to do anything about it? I feel like visitors spots are kind of a free for all so I dont know if they have much jurisdiction. But, with everyone not being able to find a spot already it seems like they should really do something about this. Thoughts? Experiences? Thank you 🙂

Hogging a visitor spot without moving the car for several weeks sounds really inconsiderate of the other neighbors.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person would keep bugging the landlord.

Another person gives a couple possible reasons why the car has been parked in the same spot for so long.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

This is a good idea!

Unless there are rules about how long a car can be parked in a visitor parking spot without moving, there might not be anything OP can do about the situation. He can keep trying to get in touch with the landlord, but the car owner might not be doing anything wrong.

The real problem here is the size of the parking lot.

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