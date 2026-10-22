A Boss Can’t Keep Employees, So She Tries A Bizarre New Hiring Tactic That Makes Her Current Staff Uncomfortable
For many of us, there’s very little that is more stressful or anxiety inducing than a job interview. Because sure, you and your great resume and splashy application letter have got you this far, impressing the folk who read it clearly. But now you have to actually sit down in a room with them and answer questions, and you have very little clue what they’re going to ask. Even worse, they might ask you to do a task or take part in a question panel with other interviewees or current personnel. And you bet that at every turn, you’re being watched, notes are being taken, and every aspect of your answers, your personality, and your general aura are being considered.
In some ways, this is fair. After all, it takes a lot of time and money to hire someone, and they of course need to make sure they’re getting the right person. Whether that means the person who answers the questions best, the most confident person, or someone who seems like they’ll fit in well with the team, only the hiring manager knows what they are really looking for. And you just know that sometimes, the top two or three candidates have little more than a coin toss between them.
But the boss of the employee in this story has a novel way of narrowing down between candidates, and it might just be about to get her into a lot of trouble.
Read on to find out why.
Manager demanding “psychic reading” for interview finalists
I work at a small email marketing agency and our Head of Copy, who was hired because she’s the CEO’s ex, wants us to do psychic readings for the finalists.
We’re down to two potential recruits, and she asked me to get up to ten photos from their Instagram or Facebook.
When I pushed her on why she wanted them, she freely admitted it’s because she wants to send them to an online psychic.
Yikes! Let’s find out a bit more about this.
I was appalled but pretended to sound interested and complimented her on such a prudent idea. I asked who and she sent me a link to the psychic.
The person apparently reads people’s personalities and “emotional blockages” just from looking at a bunch of pictures.
Each so-called reading costs $111, so that’s $222 when this person has denied us work-critical tools because “we’re being fiscally responsible.”
Uh-oh. And there’s more where that came from.
The reason why she’s doing this is we’ve burned through four great hires this year alone.
Rather than take responsibility for her toxicity, she’s playing the victim who unwittingly hired horrible people one after the other.
And now her bright solution is sending their pictures, without consent, to an online spirit medium.
I give up.
Wow. This is massive red flag behaviour.
It’s crazy that the exec is willing to spend all that money for a psychic reading instead of, say, actually investing properly in the business.
Honestly, this is crazy – and the potential new hires probably wouldn’t be too happy to learn they were being hired on something other than their own merit either.
Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.
This person thought the woman could land the company in a lot of trouble.
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While others wondered why higher-ups hadn’t questioned the four people who were hired and quit soon after.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.
Meanwhile, this Redditor thought these red flags should be enough to be looking for work elsewhere.
Genuinely the fact that the woman is keeping the general budget so tight but forking out over two hundred dollars for a psychic to do the hiring work for her is absolutely appalling. But the sheer fact that the two candidates who are still in the running for the job are going to be whittled down to one by someone who is simply looking at photos of their faces is completely horrendous. The comment is true, employment lawyers would have a field day with this.
Really, instead of paying a psychic, this woman needs to look in a mirror. Because the reason that not one, not two, but four new hires have walked out of the job after a short time is less about them than she realises. It’s not because she missed something when interviewing them, it’s because nobody wants to work for her. And with an approach like this, who can blame them? And if they ever find out about this, for sure they’re going to walk too.
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