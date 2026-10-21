A College Student Struggles To Relax In Her Own Room, Because Her New Roommate Never Seems To Stop Talking Or Asking Questions

Just because you live with someone doesn’t mean you have to be best friends.

Or at least that’s what one college student thought. But, unfortunately for her, her new roommate seems to have a very different idea.

While she prefers peace and quiet, her roommate loves to talk, constantly wants to hang out, and never stops asking questions.

And what’s worse is that when she’s not talking, she’s making noise by playing videos out loud and taking calls without headphones.

Now the student has started wearing noise-canceling headphones just to get a little peace. But she still feels guilty whenever she turns down another invitation.

Read on to see exactly what’s been going on.

Is it rude if I don’t want to be friends with my roommate? I’m in university and just moved in with my roommate a few days ago. After some conversations and hangouts, I’ve realized our personalities are wildly different. She LOVES to talk. She’s told me word for word, “My mouth starts hurting when I don’t talk.”

Apparently, her roommate tries really hard to be friends.

I’m the complete opposite. Unless I’m with close friends, a simple hello is more than enough. I told her that I’m the complete opposite and don’t really like talking, which hasn’t made a difference. We have nothing in common, yet she’s constantly asking to go places together. I feel horrible, but I can’t think of anything more awkward. And when I turn down going out for lunch or something, she resorts to just staying inside the dorm, which makes me feel even worse.

Then, there are her comments.

I’m already growing resentful towards her for a handful of small reasons. Maybe I’m just highly sensitive. She always comments on how much I eat, things like, “Are you not hungry? You didn’t eat at all.” She is CONSTANTLY talking about how hungry she is and asking how I’m not hungry. OMG!!!

And to make matters worse, she’s noisy.

Along with comments about how I look sad/angry (my BIGGEST pet peeve, I can’t control my resting face!!). She also refuses to use EarPods, so I constantly have to hear whatever she’s watching on full volume, along with constant calls. I’ve resorted to using my noise-cancelling headphones 24/7, but even then, I can sometimes hear her. I know in the grand scheme of things I could have somebody much worse, but I feel guilty for not really being as outgoing towards her??

Yikes! It seems as if this woman doesn’t like anything to do with her roommate.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have any advice to offer.

According to this person, she only owes her a few things.

Now this is thinking outside of the box!

It sounds like she already did this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

The whole thing makes sense to this reader.

What an unfortunate situation.

On one hand, it does seem like she got lucky and was blessed with a nice roommate.

However, it’s understandable to want peace in your own home.

At this point, the best thing she can do is sit down and tell her roommate the truth. More than likely, they’ll be able to reach some sort of agreement.

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