Runner Tries To Avoid A Father And His Two Kids On A Shared Path, But When It Happens Again, Speaking Up Leads To A Rude Exchange

Shared paths run on a simple honor system: see someone coming, make a little room.

In this story, one runner was out for a morning jog when he came across a dad walking on the sidewalk with his two kids. At first, it looked innocent enough, but soon the runner learned just what he was up against.

The father could see him coming as clear as day, yet he stubbornly refused to leave any room, forcing the runner off the path.

When it happened again on the next lap, the runner finally spoke up. The father’s reaction was anything but kind.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling a dad to move his kids to the side of the footpath? I was out running this morning. It’s very normal to encounter people who either have no spatial awareness or are simply self-entitled, but they generally move to the side once they realize someone is trying to pass them.

One day, the runner ran into an even tougher situation.

This morning, I passed a dad walking with his two boys. They were hand in hand, spread from one side of the footpath to the other.

The dad knew full well what was going on, but he still didn’t care.

We were going in opposite directions, so he could see me coming, but he didn’t budge. I was almost on top of them and went around once I realized they weren’t moving.

Then the runner encounters the man yet again.

Five or so minutes later, after another lap, here we go again. He’s watching me get closer the entire time but holds firm until I again have to leave the path at the last second and go around them.

Finally, the runner speaks up, and the father fights back.

This time, I pointed out it’s a shared path and he should be more considerate of others as I went by. He then proceeded to tell me to shut up and **** off.

Now the runner starts second-guessing everything.

I wasn’t rude, but I was irritated enough to point out he was in people’s way. The way he watched me both times without moving almost makes me feel like he was looking for a confrontation, so now I’m wondering if I should have just shut my mouth and kept going on my merry way…

Some people get territorial even over public spaces.

What did Reddit make of this interaction?

This father is teaching his kids the wrong lesson.

Strangers behave this way way too often for this commenter’s liking.

The behavior is just plain entitled.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

This commenter would have gone about it all differently.

The runner already stepped off the path twice without a word, which is more patience than most people would have shown.

It would have taken such little effort on the father’s part to be polite and step aside, just for a moment, to let the runner pass.

But instead, the stranger chose rudeness. That says a lot about who he is.

This stranger isn’t winning any Father of the Year awards, that’s for sure.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house. Read Story →